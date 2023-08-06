What is Ashley Judd’s net worth? Actress set to be the narrator of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome season 2

Lifetime's true crime series, #TextMeWhenYouGetHome, has been renewed for a gripping second season, and it comes with exciting news for fans as renowned actress Ashley Judd is set to join as the narrator.

The critically acclaimed series is all set to premiere on August 7 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime TV.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome is not just a true-crime series; it has a deeper significance that resonates with people around the world. The hashtag became a viral movement following the tragic death of Sarah Everard in the UK in 2021.

Judd will lend her voice as the narrator for the upcoming season of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome, which is all set to bring awareness to such a phenomenon.

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Ashley Judd’s net worth is $14 million.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome season 2 narrator Ashley Judd is also a political activist

Ashley Judd is the daughter of country music singer Naomi Judd and half-sister to singer Wynonna Judd. With such a musical background, Ashley chose a career in acting, but her decision ultimately led to fame, recognition, and a net worth of $14 million.

Throughout her illustrious career, Judd has left an indelible mark on Hollywood with critically acclaimed films such as Ruby in Paradise, Heat, A Time to Kill, Kiss the Girls, Dolphin Tale, Olympus Has Fallen, Divergent, and A Dog's Way Home.

Her versatility and talent have made her a sought-after actress, and she has also graced the small screen, most notably with her Primetime Emmy Award-winning performance in the series Missing.

She started off her journey in the entertainment industry with a significant role in Star Trek: The Next Generation and a recurring part in the NBC drama Sisters. From there, she steadily climbed the ladder of success, starring in various films that showcased her acting prowess.

Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Norma Jean and Marilyn was particularly noteworthy.

However, Ashley Judd's impact reaches beyond the silver screen. She is known for her passion for political activism, and there were rumors of her considering a political career at one point.

While her acting career remains her primary focus, she has also been a prominent advocate for social and environmental causes.

Her humanitarian efforts have led her to collaborate with numerous organizations, championing the rights of women, children, and vulnerable communities worldwide.

Ashley Judd's commitment to making a positive impact on the world has been extending far beyond her Hollywood achievements.

Now adding another under her belt is by lending her captivating voice as the narrator for #TextMeWhenYouGetHome season 2. The upcoming installment is set to tell heart-wrenching stories of women who have faced abduction, harm, or even murder on an ordinary day in their lives.

The hashtag that sparked after the tragic 2021 death of Sarah Everard has been used to shed light on the vulnerability and lack of safety women feel while in public alone.

The show unravels these haunting cases through emotional interviews, recreations, actual texts, phone records, and other compelling evidence, keeping viewers engaged in a riveting whodunnit narrative until the true perpetrator is brought to justice.

The true-crime series promises to bring attention to the vulnerability of women in society and the importance of safety and support for all. The latest season is all set to premiere with back-to-back episodes beginning on August 7 at 8 pm ET on Lifestyle TV.