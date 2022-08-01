Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: What did Becky Koster's final moments before disappearance look like?

Becky Koster's December 2009 night out with friends and boyfriend took a horrific turn, and the 24-year-old became the prey of a psychotic killer. Often described as the life of the party by her family and friends, Koster disappeared after being dropped off at her Medford, Long Island, home.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

Days later, a badly mutilated and burnt woman's body was discovered in a field in North Stonington, Connecticut. The "Jane Doe" was later identified as Becky per her dental records.

In the meantime, the perpetrator tried to mislead the victim's family and authorities but left behind essential evidence that ultimately led the latter to a mystery man she had met during her last night out.

Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome will revisit the gruesome and inhuman murder of Rebecca, aka Becky Koster, detailing the fun night out that resulted in her frightful murder.

The official synopsis of Season 1 Episode 8, scheduled to air on Monday, August 1, 2022, states:

"When Becky Koster returns home from a night out, she texts her mother, Barbara, that she made it back safely. However, when Barbara arrived home hours later, Becky was nowhere to be found. Barbara recalls the gut-wrenching search for her daughter."

What happened to Rebecca, aka Becky Koster?

Becky Koster was out partying late at night with her boyfriend, Dan Mayor, her best friend, Nicole Longo, and a few other friends on December 3, 2009. A stranger even approached the 24-year-old at the bar.

The two then engaged in a conversation that ended with them exchanging numbers. Longo, while talking about the night out with her best friend, said:

"Yeah, we had a drink and a good time. She was fine. Everything was fine.

She later stated that a man tried hitting on Becky when she went to the bar to get drinks:

"Exchanging numbers and putting his number in her phone."

Eleanor Neale @ELEANORXNEALE



But was it really Becky?



youtu.be/0a6MPF4-_oc Rebecca Koster was a fun-loving, confident beauty - but one night in 2009, after a night out, she disappeared. After much searching, her family began receiving texts from her phone leading them to her rescue....But was it really Becky? Rebecca Koster was a fun-loving, confident beauty - but one night in 2009, after a night out, she disappeared. After much searching, her family began receiving texts from her phone leading them to her rescue.... But was it really Becky?youtu.be/0a6MPF4-_oc https://t.co/n5zGcXse0x

She was later dropped off at her house by boyfriend Dan and two other female friends, who claimed they saw her enter the house. That was the last time Becky, a home health care aide, was seen by anyone.

Her mother, Barbara, who worked as a late night shift nurse, returned home the next morning to find that she wasn't there, and although things seemed normal, something didn't quite sit right.

When she failed to respond to texts or turn up for work that day, her mother got worried and called Dan in hopes of learning about her daughter's whereabouts.

Barbara said:

"He assured me he dropped Becky off around 3 and saw her into the house. That's the last time he saw her."

Lifetime @lifetimetv 24-year-old Rebecca Koster went missing after texting her mom that she made it home after a night out with friends. #TextMeWhenYouGetHome 24-year-old Rebecca Koster went missing after texting her mom that she made it home after a night out with friends. #TextMeWhenYouGetHome https://t.co/vc4INnEPL4

A missing report was filed. Becky's close ones, along with authorities, started scavenging for her. Three days into the disappearance, Barbara received messages from her daughter's phone, which later proved to be an attempt to mislead the authorities.

By then, Koster had been brutally murdered, her toes, face, hair, and anything identifiable cut off.

Who killed Becky Koster?

About two months after Becky Koster's mysterious disappearance, a 33-year-old man named Evans Ganthier was charged with the murder of the 24-year-old. According to reports, Granthier was the mystery man with whom Becky met and exchanged numbers during her last night out.

Phone data retrieved from the victim's phone later revealed that he even called her an hour after she left the bar.

Later, evidence was found in his car and at home, a step up in the case, leading authorities to finally make a move against him. He eventually confessed, claiming that Becky's death was an accident and that he panicked.

However, according to Newsday reporter Andrew Smith:

"Investigators believe Rebecca was murdered in his car. Simply because of the amount of blood in his car and where it was found. There was blood pooled sort of beneath the seat near the center console."

Tune in to this Monday's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome episode on Lifetime to learn more about Becky Koster's 2009 gruesome murder case.

