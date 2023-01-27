What did Ashley Trowers do? Rich Dollaz addresses daughter's arrest

Ashley Trowers, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop: New York star Rich Dollaz, was recently arrested for allegedly shooting at the father of her child.

Rich Dollaz has now come forward to address the matter. In an interview with The Shade Room, Rich opened up about the domestic violence prevalent in Ashley’s relationship, before the shooting happened on January 24, 2023. Speaking about the incident, Rich said:

“I don’t condone shooting, I don’t condone violence, I don’t condone any of that. But at the end of the day, I’m never going to be okay with a man putting his hand on my kid either."

Ashley reported to the officers that it was her first day on the job at a Kroger gas station when her child’s father Demiah Tatum approached her. After she tried to flee the site, her ex-boyfriend and the man accompanying her caught her again, and that is when she fired twice. However, she then called up the police and informed them about the same.

Reportedly, Ashley claimed to have a restraining order against Demiah and said that she was shocked and scared when she saw him. However, she was later arrested for aggravated assault and sent to Shelby County Jail.

“I’m baffled as anyone else”: Rich Dollaz talks about being unaware of how Demiah found out where Ashley worked

After his daughter’s arrest, Rich Dollaz was approached by The Shade Room, who asked him whether he knew how Demiah got to know where Ashley was at that moment, as the job at Kroger gas station was a new one. In response, Dollaz said:

“I’m baffled as anyone else.”

He added that he got to know about Ashley's arrest through her mother, Miracle Hall. Talking about how his daughter does not “call daddy for everything,” Rich Dollaz showered Ashley with praise, calling her Kroger job “commendable.” He said:

“My daughter is a 20-something-year-old with a newborn baby that lived with her man, and she’s a grown adult. I found out Ashley worked at Kroger at the same time everyone else did. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with my daughter wanting to do it on her own.”

Furthermore, talking about the whole shooting incident, Rich Dollaz claimed that his daughter did what she had to for her “sanity and safety.” He said:

“Being involved in a situation where a man is putting his hands on you is never good.”

Rich Dollaz also spoke up about the domestic violence that Ashley had to endure before she filed the restraining order, adding that many women do not talk about such issues at home. He said:

“Sometimes you don’t tell your daddy those types of things.”

Dollaz claimed that he felt Ashley did not talk to him about the domestic violence as she was trying to protect her then-partner, Demiah.

TMZ reported that Ashley is currently out of jail, and as per the authorities, she has been released on her own recognizance.

