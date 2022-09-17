What does ATP stand for on TikTok? Meaning of internet slang explored

The phrase 'ATP' may have appeared while you were looking through your TikTok feed recently. On the app, this phrase may indicate a lot of different things.

Online lingo can be challenging to keep up with. Considering we all spend time on social media, knowing the basics of internet lingo is essential to participate in chats and other forms of social media communication.

To put it simply, ATP usually stands for "Answer The Phone" on TikTok. How does one use this on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter?

They are usually seen in DMs (Direct Messages) or screenshots because it is more of a personal request. Not everyone has each other’s phone numbers, therefore, they cannot just make a request to someone to ATP (Answer The Phone).

What is ATP?

Technically, it is just easier to tell someone to 'answer the phone' through text, either through DM or in the comment section, when they are not picking up their phones when one is calling them.

In an emergency with only a little time on hand, if your friend decides not to answer your phone call- Just DM them 'ATP'. It makes them be assured that you’re not just calling them for a silly reason. The next time you call them after they’ve seen the text, they are most likely to answer the call.

Abbreviations make life a whole lot easier and quicker. They cut a few seconds off of each minute we spend typing or texting someone. Time is money in this case.

What else does ATP mean?

This phrase can also mean "At This Point". The abbreviation can be used in conversations while discussing certain topics.

For example, “ATP I don’t even know if I’ll be able to be at the party or not.”

At times, it may also mean “At That Point”. They can be used interchangeably according to the context.

eish ah @AngelaKagiso

But then what. What will I do with my hair Atp my braids are crying, begging, screaming to be taken outBut then what. What will I do with my hair Atp my braids are crying, begging, screaming to be taken out 😩But then what. What will I do with my hair

While in the field of science, it is most commonly understood as Adenosine Triphosphate, this is not related to the trend. According to biologydictionary.net,

"Adenosine triphosphate, also known as ATP, is a molecule that carries energy within cells. It is the main energy currency of the cell, and it is an end product of the processes of photophosphorylation, cellular respiration, and fermentation."

“Aged To Perfection” is also one of its abbreviations. It can be used in a culinary context. People consume carefully preserved aged foods such as cheese, eggs, meat (especially red meat), wine and beverages.

The reason why certain consumable edibles are aged is because of how different they taste after the process. They say it gives a whole different taste and a very unique one at that.

Although they all share the same abbreviation, they have different meanings and usages. But the most common ones being used as of now are "Answer The \Phone" and "At This Point''. On platforms such as TikTok, the abbreviation is most likely going to mean one of those two.

So the next time you come across this abbreviation in the comment section, in a Twitter post and maybe even in your DMs, you will surely be able to tell what a person means and what their intentions are.

