What is barkcloth? The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich team sews own pillow covers using the fabric

Tonight on The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich, fans got a treat as Melissa and McCarthy remodeled the bedroom and bathroom of the director of an NGO, who had quite a rough childhood.

Barkcloth is a textured design fabric that comes from Asia and the Pacific Islands. The material is made out of bark from trees and is often said to be ‘paperlike.’ The tropical designs on the cloth are often accompanied by light colors.

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich team saved a lot of money on pillow covers as Melissa used her own barkcloth from college to sew the long pillow cover which gave the room a trendy look.

What happened on The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich tonight?

Tonight on The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich, Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich renovated the house of a client who had a rough childhood and beat all odds by becoming the director of an NGO. He was nominated by his wife.

Minor grew up in a poor household with many siblings. His parents were alcoholics and now Minor was himself trying to save the kids from the influence of alcohol. He said that the kids often visited his house and mentioned his home as being their 'second house.'

Melissa and Jenna quickly realized that the bedroom floor had two different types of tiles and was very small. The room barely had any closet space. The bathroom attached to the room had two different showers but a misplaced shower curtain. The bathroom did not have a bathtub or vanity space.

Melissa and Jenna remodeled the bathroom and bedroom of the house. The duo said:

"There is a lot to do here."

They took out the shower wall of the bathroom and installed an amber floor tile. The walls of the bathroom were decorated with 'no-pattern' tiles. The duo tilted each tile so that no tile looked the same. They also bought a vintage drawer and discussed the advantages of vintage shopping. Melissa and Jenna then added two vanity places in the bathroom with a 'hunge' design. They added a memory wall to the main bedroom.

They decided to flip the bed, creating an entire closet wall space for the couple. Melissa and Jenna then transformed an old kitchen cabinet into a dresser. The client loved the space and said:

"This is amazing."

The episode description reads:

"Nominated by his wife, a man who emerged from a tragic childhood to become the director of a non-profit for families in need is about to get a huge surprise. Melissa and Jenna rework their bedroom and bath to make room for some well-deserved relaxation."

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich features Melissa and Jenna renovating the personal space and homes of some of the unsung heroes in the society, who are nominated by their family and friends.

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich airs every Monday on HGTV at 9.00 pm ET.

