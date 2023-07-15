What beaches are closed in Massachusetts due to bacteria? List explored as water quality is deemed unsafe 

Many beaches all across the Northeast have now been classified as dangerous, on account of increasing bacteria levels in the waters of Massachusetts and other surrounding states, as per the Massachusetts Department of Health. The department also declared that all ponds and waters mentioned in their list should have signs addressing the bacteria levels and cautioning swimmers.

Some places included in the list are Falmouth, Mashpee, Boston, Beverly, and many more.

Many well-known beaches in Revere and Boston were among the first to close down after inspection. These include the Tenean, Short, Savin Hill, Revere Beach, and Malibu.

All the Massachusetts beaches that are closed due to the contamination

Below is a list of the regions, name, and type of the water bodies contaminated, and the reason behind their closing, as per the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's website.

Municipality Beach Beach Type Posting Reason Mashpee Mashpee Shores Assoc. Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Santuit Pond - Bryants Neck Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Santuit Pond Estate Assoc. Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Santuit Pond - Town Landing Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Trustees of the Reservation (Mashpee Pond) Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Trustees of the Reservation (Wakeby Pond) Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Wakeby-Attaquin Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Mashpee Wakeby Pond - Camp Farley Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Nantucket Miacomet Pond Freshwater Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory Agawam Robinson Pond Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Ashby Damon Pond Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Ashland Hopkinton Reservoir - Upper Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Athol Ellis Beach Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Beverly Brackenbury Marine Bacterial Exceedance Beverly Dane Street - Bathhouse Marine Bacterial Exceedance Beverly Mingo Marine Bacterial Exceedance Beverly Obear Park Marine Bacterial Exceedance Beverly Woodbury Marine Bacterial Exceedance Boston Constitution Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Boston Malibu Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Boston Savin Hill Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Boston Tenean Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Brookfield South Pond Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Charlemont Cold River Pool (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Chatham Bucks Creek Marine Bacterial Exceedance Clarksburg Mauserts Pond (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Concord Silver Hill Association Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Dennis Clipper Lane Marine Bacterial Exceedance Dennis Follins Pond Marine Bacterial Exceedance Duxbury Landing Road Marine Bacterial Exceedance Duxbury West End Marine Bacterial Exceedance Falmouth Old Silver - Public Beach North Marine Bacterial Exceedance Framingham Learned Pond Beach Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Framingham Waushakum Beach Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Gardner Dunn Pond (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Hingham Martin’s Cove Marine Bacterial Exceedance Hingham North Beach Marine Bacterial Exceedance Lynn Kings Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Lynn Lynn Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Marshfield Green Harbor Marine Bacterial Exceedance Milton Houghton’s Pond @ Bathhouse (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Monterey Benedict Pond Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Nahant Black Rock Marine Bacterial Exceedance Nahant Nahant Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Quincy Chikatawbot Marine Bacterial Exceedance Quincy Germantown Firestation Marine Bacterial Exceedance Quincy Wollaston Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Revere Revere Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Revere Short Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Salem Ocean Avenue Marine Bacterial Exceedance Salem Steps Marine Bacterial Exceedance Salem Willow Avenue Marine Bacterial Exceedance Saugus Pearce Lake @ Breakheart Reservation (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Southwick South Pond Beach Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Sturbridge Walker Pond - Main Beach Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Swampscott Kings Beach Marine Bacterial Exceedance Templeton Beaman’s Pond - Campground (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Templeton Beaman’s Pond - Day Use Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Tisbury Hilman’s Point Marine Bacterial Exceedance Townsend Pearl Hill Pond (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Wareham Forbes Marine Bacterial Exceedance Wareham Swift’s Marine Bacterial Exceedance Westminster Crow Hill Pond Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Winchendon Lake Dennison - North Camp Beach (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Winchester Shannon Beach @ Upper Mystic (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance Winthrop Donovans Marine Bacterial Exceedance Winthrop Halford Marine Bacterial Exceedance Winthrop Pico Marine Bacterial Exceedance Winthrop Winthrop Beach (DCR) Marine Bacterial Exceedance Worcester Lake Quinsigamond - Regatta Point (DCR) Freshwater Bacterial Exceedance

If someone catches an illness after swimming in the sites mentioned above, they would show respiratory and flu-like symptoms. The diseases may manifest in the form of a fever, irritation in the eye or ear, skin rashes, and even nausea.

People with a weaker immune system, like children and elders, are more susceptible to infections.

How did the beaches get contaminated?

There are many speculations regarding what caused the contamination in the beaches. Experts believe that the recent change in weather and heavy downpour may be one of the reasons for the increase in bacteria.

Storms raise the water and ice levels around towns, bringing contaminations like sewage waste and animal droppings and agricultural runoffs, and so on, to the oceans. These can be harmful to the public who are interested in swimming on the beach.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) stated that some "indicator organisms" or bacteria that can show harmful pathogens may be present in the waters. These indicator bacteria, E.coli and Enterococci, are used to test the presence of fecal matter present in the water.

Entercocci are bacteria that are found in the digestive tract of homeothermal organisms (humans and animals). According to the MDPH, freshwater is tested for the E.coli or Enterococci bacteria. However, marine waters are tested only for Enterococci.

Regulations implemented by Massachusetts on beaches

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) declared that more than 1,100 water bodies are monitored by the state. Every beach (public or semi-public) is observed for indicators and opens for public use only after a designated period of time has passed.

Most of the water bodies are examined once a week following the guidelines set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA).

According to officials, nine water bodies in Massachusetts are being inspected for increased levels of Cynobacteria (also known as blue-green algae). The algae may create a poison called Cynotoxin, which can be harmful to people and other living beings.

The amount of times that a beach gets tested depends on the number of people who visit that beach. If the place is frequented a lot by visitors, it is monitored for bacteria more often.