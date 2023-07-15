What beaches are closed in Massachusetts due to bacteria? List explored as water quality is deemed unsafe 

Many beaches all across the Northeast have now been classified as dangerous, on account of increasing bacteria levels in the waters of Massachusetts and other surrounding states, as per the Massachusetts Department of Health. The department also declared that all ponds and waters mentioned in their list should have signs addressing the bacteria levels and cautioning swimmers.
Some places included in the list are Falmouth, Mashpee, Boston, Beverly, and many more.
Many well-known beaches in Revere and Boston were among the first to close down after inspection. These include the Tenean, Short, Savin Hill, Revere Beach, and Malibu.
All the Massachusetts beaches that are closed due to the contamination
Below is a list of the regions, name, and type of the water bodies contaminated, and the reason behind their closing, as per the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's website.
Municipality
Beach
Beach Type
Posting Reason
Mashpee
Mashpee Shores Assoc.
Freshwater
Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
Mashpee
Santuit Pond - Bryants Neck
Freshwater
Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
Mashpee
Santuit Pond Estate Assoc.
Freshwater
Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
Mashpee
Santuit Pond - Town Landing
Freshwater
Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
Mashpee
Trustees of the Reservation (Mashpee Pond)
Freshwater
Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
Mashpee
Trustees of the Reservation (Wakeby Pond)
Freshwater
Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
Mashpee
Wakeby-Attaquin
Freshwater
Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
Mashpee
Wakeby Pond - Camp Farley
Freshwater
Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
Nantucket
Miacomet Pond
Freshwater
Algae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
Agawam
Robinson Pond Beach (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Ashby
Damon Pond Beach (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Ashland
Hopkinton Reservoir - Upper Beach (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Athol
Ellis Beach
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Beverly
Brackenbury
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Beverly
Dane Street - Bathhouse
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Beverly
Mingo
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Beverly
Obear Park
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Beverly
Woodbury
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Boston
Constitution Beach (DCR)
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Boston
Malibu Beach (DCR)
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Boston
Savin Hill Beach (DCR)
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Boston
Tenean Beach (DCR)
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Brookfield
South Pond
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Charlemont
Cold River Pool (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Chatham
Bucks Creek
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Clarksburg
Mauserts Pond (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Concord
Silver Hill Association
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Dennis
Clipper Lane
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Dennis
Follins Pond
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Duxbury
Landing Road
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Duxbury
West End
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Falmouth
Old Silver - Public Beach North
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Framingham
Learned Pond Beach
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Framingham
Waushakum Beach
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Gardner
Dunn Pond (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Hingham
Martin’s Cove
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Hingham
North Beach
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Lynn
Kings Beach (DCR)
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Lynn
Lynn Beach (DCR)
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Marshfield
Green Harbor
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Milton
Houghton’s Pond @ Bathhouse (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Monterey
Benedict Pond Beach (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Nahant
Black Rock
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Nahant
Nahant Beach (DCR)
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Quincy
Chikatawbot
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Quincy
Germantown Firestation
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Quincy
Wollaston Beach (DCR)
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Revere
Revere Beach (DCR)
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Revere
Short Beach (DCR)
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Salem
Ocean Avenue
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Salem
Steps
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Salem
Willow Avenue
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Saugus
Pearce Lake @ Breakheart Reservation (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Southwick
South Pond Beach
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Sturbridge
Walker Pond - Main Beach
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Swampscott
Kings Beach
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Templeton
Beaman’s Pond - Campground (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Templeton
Beaman’s Pond - Day Use Beach (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Tisbury
Hilman’s Point
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Townsend
Pearl Hill Pond (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Wareham
Forbes
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Wareham
Swift’s
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Westminster
Crow Hill Pond Beach (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Winchendon
Lake Dennison - North Camp Beach (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Winchester
Shannon Beach @ Upper Mystic (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
Winthrop
Donovans
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Winthrop
Halford
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Winthrop
Pico
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Winthrop
Winthrop Beach (DCR)
Marine
Bacterial Exceedance
Worcester
Lake Quinsigamond - Regatta Point (DCR)
Freshwater
Bacterial Exceedance
If someone catches an illness after swimming in the sites mentioned above, they would show respiratory and flu-like symptoms. The diseases may manifest in the form of a fever, irritation in the eye or ear, skin rashes, and even nausea.
People with a weaker immune system, like children and elders, are more susceptible to infections.
How did the beaches get contaminated?
There are many speculations regarding what caused the contamination in the beaches. Experts believe that the recent change in weather and heavy downpour may be one of the reasons for the increase in bacteria.
Storms raise the water and ice levels around towns, bringing contaminations like sewage waste and animal droppings and agricultural runoffs, and so on, to the oceans. These can be harmful to the public who are interested in swimming on the beach.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) stated that some "indicator organisms" or bacteria that can show harmful pathogens may be present in the waters. These indicator bacteria, E.coli and Enterococci, are used to test the presence of fecal matter present in the water.
Entercocci are bacteria that are found in the digestive tract of homeothermal organisms (humans and animals). According to the MDPH, freshwater is tested for the E.coli or Enterococci bacteria. However, marine waters are tested only for Enterococci.
Regulations implemented by Massachusetts on beaches
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) declared that more than 1,100 water bodies are monitored by the state. Every beach (public or semi-public) is observed for indicators and opens for public use only after a designated period of time has passed.
Most of the water bodies are examined once a week following the guidelines set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA).
According to officials, nine water bodies in Massachusetts are being inspected for increased levels of Cynobacteria (also known as blue-green algae). The algae may create a poison called Cynotoxin, which can be harmful to people and other living beings.
The amount of times that a beach gets tested depends on the number of people who visit that beach. If the place is frequented a lot by visitors, it is monitored for bacteria more often.