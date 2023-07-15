SK POP
  • home icon
  • POP Culture News
  • What beaches are closed in Massachusetts due to bacteria? List explored as water quality is deemed unsafe 

What beaches are closed in Massachusetts due to bacteria? List explored as water quality is deemed unsafe 

By Shalini Mahato
Modified Jul 15, 2023 04:05 GMT
Over 60 Massachusetts beaches closed due to bacteria (Image via Getty Images)
Over 60 Massachusetts beaches closed due to bacteria (Image via Getty Images)

Many beaches all across the Northeast have now been classified as dangerous, on account of increasing bacteria levels in the waters of Massachusetts and other surrounding states, as per the Massachusetts Department of Health. The department also declared that all ponds and waters mentioned in their list should have signs addressing the bacteria levels and cautioning swimmers.

Some places included in the list are Falmouth, Mashpee, Boston, Beverly, and many more.

Many well-known beaches in Revere and Boston were among the first to close down after inspection. These include the Tenean, Short, Savin Hill, Revere Beach, and Malibu.

All the Massachusetts beaches that are closed due to the contamination

youtube-cover

Below is a list of the regions, name, and type of the water bodies contaminated, and the reason behind their closing, as per the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's website.

MunicipalityBeachBeach TypePosting Reason
MashpeeMashpee Shores Assoc.FreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeSantuit Pond - Bryants NeckFreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeSantuit Pond Estate Assoc.FreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeSantuit Pond - Town LandingFreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeTrustees of the Reservation (Mashpee Pond)FreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeTrustees of the Reservation (Wakeby Pond)FreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeWakeby-AttaquinFreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
MashpeeWakeby Pond - Camp FarleyFreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
NantucketMiacomet PondFreshwaterAlgae/Cyanobacteria Advisory
AgawamRobinson Pond Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
AshbyDamon Pond Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
AshlandHopkinton Reservoir - Upper Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
AtholEllis BeachFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
BeverlyBrackenburyMarineBacterial Exceedance
BeverlyDane Street - BathhouseMarineBacterial Exceedance
BeverlyMingoMarineBacterial Exceedance
BeverlyObear ParkMarineBacterial Exceedance
BeverlyWoodburyMarineBacterial Exceedance
BostonConstitution Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
BostonMalibu Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
BostonSavin Hill Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
BostonTenean Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
BrookfieldSouth PondFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
CharlemontCold River Pool (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
ChathamBucks CreekMarineBacterial Exceedance
ClarksburgMauserts Pond (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
ConcordSilver Hill AssociationFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
DennisClipper LaneMarineBacterial Exceedance
DennisFollins PondMarineBacterial Exceedance
DuxburyLanding RoadMarineBacterial Exceedance
DuxburyWest EndMarineBacterial Exceedance
FalmouthOld Silver - Public Beach NorthMarineBacterial Exceedance
FraminghamLearned Pond BeachFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
FraminghamWaushakum BeachFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
GardnerDunn Pond (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
HinghamMartin’s CoveMarineBacterial Exceedance
HinghamNorth BeachMarineBacterial Exceedance
LynnKings Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
LynnLynn Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
MarshfieldGreen HarborMarineBacterial Exceedance
MiltonHoughton’s Pond @ Bathhouse (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
MontereyBenedict Pond Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
NahantBlack RockMarineBacterial Exceedance
NahantNahant Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
QuincyChikatawbotMarineBacterial Exceedance
QuincyGermantown FirestationMarineBacterial Exceedance
QuincyWollaston Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
RevereRevere Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
RevereShort Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
SalemOcean AvenueMarineBacterial Exceedance
SalemStepsMarineBacterial Exceedance
SalemWillow AvenueMarineBacterial Exceedance
SaugusPearce Lake @ Breakheart Reservation (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
SouthwickSouth Pond BeachFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
SturbridgeWalker Pond - Main BeachFreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
SwampscottKings BeachMarineBacterial Exceedance
TempletonBeaman’s Pond - Campground (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
TempletonBeaman’s Pond - Day Use Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
TisburyHilman’s PointMarineBacterial Exceedance
TownsendPearl Hill Pond (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
WarehamForbesMarineBacterial Exceedance
WarehamSwift’sMarineBacterial Exceedance
WestminsterCrow Hill Pond Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
WinchendonLake Dennison - North Camp Beach (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
WinchesterShannon Beach @ Upper Mystic (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance
WinthropDonovansMarineBacterial Exceedance
WinthropHalfordMarineBacterial Exceedance
WinthropPicoMarineBacterial Exceedance
WinthropWinthrop Beach (DCR)MarineBacterial Exceedance
WorcesterLake Quinsigamond - Regatta Point (DCR)FreshwaterBacterial Exceedance

If someone catches an illness after swimming in the sites mentioned above, they would show respiratory and flu-like symptoms. The diseases may manifest in the form of a fever, irritation in the eye or ear, skin rashes, and even nausea.

People with a weaker immune system, like children and elders, are more susceptible to infections.

How did the beaches get contaminated?

The notice reads that the beach may not be suitable for swimming due to high levels of bacteria (Image via Getty Images)
The notice reads that the beach may not be suitable for swimming due to high levels of bacteria (Image via Getty Images)

There are many speculations regarding what caused the contamination in the beaches. Experts believe that the recent change in weather and heavy downpour may be one of the reasons for the increase in bacteria.

Storms raise the water and ice levels around towns, bringing contaminations like sewage waste and animal droppings and agricultural runoffs, and so on, to the oceans. These can be harmful to the public who are interested in swimming on the beach.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) stated that some "indicator organisms" or bacteria that can show harmful pathogens may be present in the waters. These indicator bacteria, E.coli and Enterococci, are used to test the presence of fecal matter present in the water.

Entercocci are bacteria that are found in the digestive tract of homeothermal organisms (humans and animals). According to the MDPH, freshwater is tested for the E.coli or Enterococci bacteria. However, marine waters are tested only for Enterococci.

Regulations implemented by Massachusetts on beaches

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) declared that more than 1,100 water bodies are monitored by the state. Every beach (public or semi-public) is observed for indicators and opens for public use only after a designated period of time has passed.

Most of the water bodies are examined once a week following the guidelines set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA).

A child and mother walking on the beach. (Image via Getty Images)
A child and mother walking on the beach. (Image via Getty Images)

According to officials, nine water bodies in Massachusetts are being inspected for increased levels of Cynobacteria (also known as blue-green algae). The algae may create a poison called Cynotoxin, which can be harmful to people and other living beings.

The amount of times that a beach gets tested depends on the number of people who visit that beach. If the place is frequented a lot by visitors, it is monitored for bacteria more often.

Quick Links

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...