What is Below Deck deckhand Tony Duarte’s full name? Bravo’s new star once worked as dive master in South Africa

Bravo's Below Deck is all set to premiere with season 10 in less than a week. The forthcoming series hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's exit and also features one of the biggest yachts in the show's history, St. David. Apart from that, the show also features a bunch of newcomers who have been added as cast members. One among them is deckhand Tony Duarte.

Tony Duarte originally hails from Costa Rica and is an adrenaline junkie. He also has experience as a dive master in South Africa, a whale-watching guide in Costa Rica, and a zipline instructor in the Bahamas. He will be joining the series along with other newcomers working on the luxury yacht.

The official synopsis for Below Deck season 10 reads:

"Below Deck cruises through the Caribbean for its 10th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons, are sure to excite even the most discerning guest."

Continuing, the synopsis adds:

"Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197-foot vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems."

With little to no time left for the series to premiere on Bravo, here's everything you need to know about the new deckhand, Tony Duarte.

Below Deck Tony Duarte's original name is Luis Antonio “Tony” Duarte

According to Tony's bio on Bravo, when he is not working in remote locations, he loves to surf, go fishing, and cliff jumping. His bio reads:

"A man of nomadic nature with a passion for travel, Tony adventures from place to place but is looking forward to calling St. David his home for the charter season. With prior experience on smaller boats, Tony welcomes the challenge aboard his first super yacht."

Although it is not known as to how old Tony is, a comment on one of his posts on Instagram hints that he might celebrate his birthday in the month of November.

As for his Instagram profile, Tony currently has just over 900 followers on his page. But given the fact that he will soon become a familiar face once Below Deck season 10 premieres, it is safe to say that his following will also increase with time.

Apart from surfing, cliff jumping, and fishing, Tony also loves to skateboard. His Instagram bio reads:

"Life is short and the world is wide. Just a guy from the tropics."

Earlier this month, Tony also uploaded a picture of himself from the series and captioned it:

"The premier of BD S10 it’s coming - NOV 21 One of the most fun and craziest experiences for me so far. Never thought I will be on a reality show but here I go, trying to do what I do best, get myself out of my confort zone and explore new horizons. From the jungle to ST David BDS10 let’s have some fun."

Tony also posts about his travel expeditions often on his Instagram page. Apart from that, he also has posts that feature him working out. A few pictures also showcase him with his friends. If you're curious to know more about Tony's life and travels, he has a whole bunch of highlights labeled and saved on his page.

Apart from Tony, the series will also feature returning cast members like Rachel Hargrove and Fraser Olender. The newcomers include Hayley De Sola Pinto, Alissa Humber, Camille Lamb, Ross McHarg, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby.

Below Deck season 10 will premiere only on Bravo on November 21 at 9 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

