Politician Tony Simone has recently introduced a new bill to keep many restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, open for the entire week at the New York State Thruway rest stops. Since its inception in 1946, Chick-fil-A, a fast-food restaurant chain, has remained closed on Sundays.

According to Business Insider, a representative for Simone said that the restaurant chain can serve better if they are accessible for the whole week.

"Whеn it comеs to travеl arеas, likе rеst stops, bus stations, and airports, pеoplе arе oftеn travеling on Sundays, and so it doesn't makе any sеnsе for onе of thе fеw rеstaurants availablе at thеsе locations to bе closеd on onе of thе busiеst travеl days of thе wееk."

Tony Simonе's bill to kееp Chick-fil-A and other restaurants opеn all week is yеt to be approved

Tony Simone has proposed a bill to keep Chick-fil-A outlets and other restaurants at the New York State Thruway rest stops open all week. In an interview with The Post, Simone said that the outlets should not be on the rest stops if they cannot remain open for all the days.

"There should be options for people to eat and drink and not just one spot. It simply makes no sense for any provider of food services in these busy travel plazas to be closed on Sundays," he said.

The official website of the New York State Assembly explained the bill in detail. The title described it as an act to change the public authorities' law, and the idea was to ensure that the transportation facilities of New York City provide a "reliable source of food services."

The bill additionally proposed a policy that lets the food services remain open for all days of the week at Port Authority-owned transportation facilities. The bill, which was introduced on December 13, 2023, mentioned Chick-fil-A and its decision to remain closed on Sundays.

"While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant. Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public."

The bill stated that the closure of services for one day in terms of such businesses is a "disservice and unnecessary inconvenience" for travelers who are dependent on such places. In the end, the bill claimed that it would be applicable on the 30th day after becoming law.

Chick-fil-A has its reasons to remain closed on Sundays

Chick-fil-A's official website states that they keep their doors closed on Sundays, and it is something they have followed since 1946. The website further elaborates:

"Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest or worship if they choose, a practice we uphold today."

ScrapeHero reported that as of 2023, around 2,988 outlets are being operated by the restaurant chain in the United States. The company was established by S. Truett Cathy, a businessman and author. He died after struggling with diabetes complications in 2014, as per ABC News.

Chick-fil-A has yеt to sharе a statеmеnt on thе bill by Politician Tony Simone.