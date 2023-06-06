What is Bling Empire star Anna Shay’s net worth? Fortune explored as actor dies from stroke at 62

Bling Empire star Anna Shay has died after suffering a stroke unexpectedly at the age of 62. The reality star appeared in the Netflix series in 2021 and was instantly a favorite amongst fans. According to multiple news outlets, the matriarch had an estimated net worth of $600 million.

Anna Shay's family released a public statement to multiple news outlets, talking about the impact of the Bling Empire star on their lives.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Anna Shay appeared alongside fellow Asian American socialites on Bling Empire. Fellow cast members of the Netflix series include Kane Lim, Christine Chiu, Kim Lee, Kelly Mi Li, Kevin Kreider, Jamie Xie, Mimi Morris, and Dorothy Wang. Popular couple Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee also made brief appearances on the reality show.

Bling Empire star Anna Shay leaves behind a hefty sum of money

At the time of her death, the Bling Empire matriarch left behind an estimated $600 million for her family. She inherited most of her current net worth from her father Edward Shay. According to media outlets, the latter was the founder of the American defense and government services contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers.

Edward passed away in 1995 and left behind his fortune for Anna Shay and the family.

Anna has also earned a fair share of money from her appearance on Bling Empire. While her exactly salary was never revealed, the show's popularity speaks for itself.

The Netflix reality series was termed by fans as the real-life adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians and was extremely popular at the time it was released. Primarily, because the platform was known to document the lives of rich socialites in many other shows, including the Housewives franchise, Selling Sunset or even Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK).

Anna Shay was always known for keeping her fellow cast members grounded. The Bling Empire star was known for her iconic line which said:

“There are more things in life than superficial bulls**t."

In an episode of the reality series, Singaporean property agent Kane Lim revealed that Anna Shay is "half-Japanese and half-Russian and super, super wealthy." He also accused her of gaining her wealth "from weapons," indicating her inheritance from her father, who worked, who according to NBC, was a global contractor for American defense services in the 1960s.

The Bling Empire star, however, denied his claims and told PEOPLE in 2021:

“I asked him, "Why did you say my dad was in arms?"" He goes, "I don't know." He thought he knew, but maybe he didn't know and was just guessing."

She further told the media outlet that the success of the Netflix series came as a surprise to her, one that she never anticipated. Anna Shay further said:

“I wasn't even expecting to be in front of the camera. I'm very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me.”

The Bling Empire star leaves her fortune to her son Kenny Kemp and her grandchildren, whose names have not been made public. Anna Shay also leaves behind a massive 506K followers who have already started paying tributes to the matriarch in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes