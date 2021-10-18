What is Bones day? Noodle the Pug TikTok videos win hearts online 

Senior TikTok dog Noodle has gained popularity on social media after he accidentally predicted what the day would look like. Some followers are ardently following the dog as a way to receive their daily horoscopes.

The 13-year-old pug picks whether he should stand or remain sitting in a relaxed position. Noodle’s owner Jonathan Graziano lifts the dog slightly from his bed and leaves the rest to the dog. If Noodle stands, it would be “bones day,” if he chooses to slump down, it is a “no bones day.”

The owner told Insider that he adopted the pug when he was just seven and a half years old in 2016. He embraced him from his previous owner when they could not care for the dog known for his predictions.

What is TikTok dog Noodle famous for?

Noodle has had a massive social media following since an Instagram account was created for him in 2016. Noodle’s Instagram handle is @showmenoodz. The dog has over 44k followers as of now. He also has over a million followers on TikTok who religiously await the dog’s predictions.

Noodle’s TikTok videos are posted daily. Graziano said in a video that “Noodle really calls the shots.” Filming Noodle content depends on whether the dog chooses to wake up from a slumber or not.

Noodle the pug amasses huge following on social media (Image via TikTok/ jongraz)

Graziano records Noodle’s morning movements and regularly amasses over a million views for it. Noodle predicts a good and productive day when he has a “bones day” and predicts a “no bones day” when the day looks bleak.

For Noodle, a “no bones day” does not mean a bad day. It is simply an excuse to be unproductive and lay in bed. While explaining what “no bones day” meant, Graziano said in a video:

"I think that just means you have permission to flop on plans or activities if you don't wanna do them."

Reacting to Noodle’s TikTok predictions, some followers said:

"I work as a vet tech and I write on our treatment board if it's a bones or no bones day.”

"Noodle pls, I have a law school midterm!”

The TikTok “Bones Day” predictions amassed popularity online this month, but Graziano explained to Insider that the projections have been happening at their abode since Noodle arrived home. The dog owner added that he would attempt to prepare Noodle for the day, but sometimes he would choose to lay down relaxed.

