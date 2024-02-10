What did Brad Srebnik do? Charges explored as Michigan man convicted in two 2021 murders

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, a Michigan man, Brad Srebnik, was convicted of killing a woman and a teenager back in 2021. The victims were identified as 17-year-old Brynn Bills and 31-year-old Abby Hill. It was later revealed that Abby was Brad's girlfriend.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General stated that Brad was found guilty of several charges including premeditated homicide, disinterment and mutilation, and more. Apart from him, another defendant, Joshua Wirgau, pled guilty to multiple charges in connection to his involvement in the 2021 murders of the two individuals.

36-year-old Brad Srebnik reportedly strangled the teenage girl and fatally shot his girlfriend

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, the jury reached a verdict in the case surrounding the 2021 deaths of Abby Hill and Brynn Bills. The suspect, Brad Srebnik, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide, one count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for burying Bills' body in a backyard, one count of felony firearm, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

In November 2023, the other defendant, Wirgau, pleaded guilty to one count each of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, felony accessory after the fact, and involuntary manslaughter.

This came after Bills was found buried in Brad's backyard at his Alpena Township house about one month after she went missing in August 2021. As per a statement by the Michigan Department of Attorney General, the teen was picked up by Hill on August 2 and Srebnik reportedly killed her. Later, with help from his girlfriend and Wirgau, he buried her body in the latter's backyard.

In the same year, on September 25, Brad Srebnik reportedly fatally shot Hill to keep her from revealing details about Bills' death. Her remains were discovered on October 15, 2021.

After Joshua Wirgau decided to testify against Brad, he was handed a plea deal, because of which, he became eligible for parole. Wirgau told the jury that Brad Srebnik reportedly strangled the teenage girl and also stated that he fatally shot his girlfriend in front of him, as per CBS News.

FOX News reported that after the verdict, Attorney General Dana Nessel mentioned how shocking the murders of the two women were for the community. In a press release by the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Nessel said:

"The murders of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill shocked the community, and it is our hope that these convictions may bring some peace and healing to the friends and family of these two young women whose lives were tragically cut short. I am thankful to have a great partnership with the Alpena County Prosecutor Cynthia Muszynski and the Michigan State Police in prosecuting these heinous crimes, and I appreciate this jury’s verdict to bring justice upon the defendant."

Alpena County Prosecuting Attorney Cynthia Muszynski stated:

"I'd like to thank the family members and loved ones of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill who have been through this long process with us."

Patrick Cherry, Brad Srebnik's attorney told the jury that he was possibly being framed by a drug dealer who was not fond of him. However, this theory was considered to be "garbage" by Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark.

The sentencing dates have not been set as of this writing and more information on the same is currently awaited.

