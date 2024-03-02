What did Brandie Gotch do? Charges explored as Arizona mother arrested after running over a 12-year-old girl’s ankle over kids altercation in park

Arizona mother Brandie Gotch has been accused of running over a young girl and threatening other children at a park in Peoria, as reported by WLOX. The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, around 4 pm, when Gotch allegedly ran over the 12-year-old girl's ankle. Gotch allegedly made threats against the kids after believing that they bullied her own children.

Initially, Gotch reportedly told the cops that she didn't think she had run over the girl. However, according to Crime Online, police tracked Gotch down at her house following the incident and took her into custody. She faces several charges, including attempted murder.

Expand Tweet

Arizona woman Brandie Gotch accused of threatening a group of kids

On Tuesday, shortly after 4 pm local time, a horrific incident took place at Westgreen Park on 87th Avenue between Olive and Northern Avenues. Arizona's Family reported that 30-year-old Brandie Gotch drove her white Chevy Silverado near the park and approached a group of kids. Soon, she began shouting and screaming at them.

According to law enforcement officials, Gotch grabbed a teenage boy, aged 14, by his hair and began yelling at him. She then brought a stick from her truck that she used to chase him. According to court papers, she was heard yelling,

"I am going to kill you and run you over!"

Police added that the suspect then got back into her vehicle and drove it towards the group of children in the park. In this process, she ended up running over a 12-year-old girl's ankle. All this time, four of her own children were inside the truck.

It has been reported that Brandie Gotch chased the children in his truck for quite some time. Eventually, she went to the parking area and then sped off.

Suspect denies allegations of threatening children at park with stick

Police recovered footage that captured a part of the act allegedly committed by the suspect. After the arrest, authorities charged Gotch with six counts of endangerment, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Officer Zach Lekan of the Peoria Police Department spoke to KTAR News 92.3 FM and said,

"This is still an active investigation with numerous interviews and witnesses statements still being processed."

During interrogation with investigators, the 30-year-old mother stated that she saw the kids bullying her own kids by throwing wood chips at them. She alleged that one of them even ended up punching her 10-year-old daughter.

As reported by Arizona's Family, she claimed that the kids in the park called her a "b**ch" when she confronted them. She admitted getting a stick from her vehicle when another kid called her a "far b**ch," but denied threatening or scaring them.

Expand Tweet

The Arizona woman claimed that she believed her children were wearing seat belts while she was driving. However, her children contradicted this claim, stating that they were bouncing inside the vehicle the entire time. Consequently, a bond of $250,000 has been issued in her name.