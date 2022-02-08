What did Brittany Dawn do? Influencer sued for scamming fans with fitness plans and misleading them with eating disorders 

The state of Texas is suing social media influencer Brittany Dawn for allegedly scamming her followers with misleading eating disorder claims and fitness regimes.

According to the attorney general’s office, Dawn had sold her fitness plans, which ranged from $92 to $300 to thousands of her followers beginning in 2014, when she started the program. The program promised personalized fitness coaching but didn't stand by its claims.

The general’s office is demanding Dawn be charged with a penalty of between $250,000 and $1 million, excluding court fees.

Customers are demanding refunds from Brittany Dawn

Customers reached out in 2019, complaining that Dawn charged money for personalized training services but sent them generic workout plans.

The influencer even charged them extra for text message check-ins but would not communicate or send feedback to them for weeks, and when she did, it was very vague and unhelpful.

Emily Campbell, who is seeking a full refund, bought a "Holiday Accountability Challenge" plan and said that the resources provided by Dawn were in password-protected PDFs, and she could never access them. Campbell expressed,

"I had just become another dollar sign in her bank account."

Another claimed they signed up for a weight gain program but received a calorie deficit meal plan.

At least 14 customers with eating disorders are demanding refunds, and one of them said that they were under the impression that Dawn had special training to help with their condition. The influencer had previously self-identified as an “eating disorder soldier.”

The influencer also received heat for charging delivery on the plans emailed to the customers.

Brittany Dawn addressed the allegations against her in 2019

Dawn appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America and apologized to her followers and customers. She declared that she was "done hiding" and is now in the "process of making things good with the help of strong-minded business advisers."

She shared that she was receiving dozens of death threats and would refund clients who had felt cheated.

However, according to the lawsuit, she only offered partial refunds to the clients who reached out to her.

Brittany Dawn has over 460,000 followers on Instagram, which focuses on spirituality. She is also hosting retreats called the She Lives Freed, which can cost up to $125 for a day, excluding the cost of boarding.

Edited by Srijan Sen