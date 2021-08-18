What is Brother Polight's real name? Motivational speaker trends after news of his alleged arrest goes viral

Brother Polight has become a famous internet personality on YouTube with his motivational speeches. He often speaks in detail about uplifting communities with consciousness. Polight is now accused of raping his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter, which has led to his alleged arrest in Miami.

Brother Polight is known to be positive and uplifting with his fans. He left the gang life to focus on consciousness. Polight often talks about various topics related to the black community.

Brother Polight is done! False profit. — Dee Marchant (@DeeMarchUK) August 18, 2021

Brother Polight a pedophile too 👀 smh when you disrespect the most high you end up paying for that blasphemy — Commando CO (@BigTulsa) August 18, 2021

Things had never sit well with me when it came to Brother Polight, you just felt it . — Pooch (@GetDaPoint7) August 18, 2021

Damn brother polight raped a 14 year old girl just disgusting asf how we give these weirdos respect and fame — ihsnes ∞ senshi (@Akil369_) August 18, 2021

@kinoputiya Please tell us Brother Polight is going UNDER the jail 🙏🏾 — Coeur.Rebelle_ (@rebelle_coeur) August 18, 2021

so @brother_polight got arrested 😳.....wow such a gifted dude 🚹...wait until the facts come out — GENERAL TY LIGHTWERKERZ (@tymajestic) August 18, 2021

It’s disturbing how this little girl was found with semen on her from Brother Polight.. and ppl are still somehow saying he is innocent and she is lying



You are all exhibiting the reason why child abuse victims are scared to talk. The mans SEMEN WAS FOUND ON HER — 🇯🇲Oxtail Mami 💁🏾‍♀️🇨🇺 (@caribenawaters) August 18, 2021

Don't be out here being a pedophile apologist and defending Brother Polight! That shit makes you look sus! — 👁️⃤ (@blvkmvttr) August 18, 2021

Brother Polight caught with a 14 year old girl. His girlfriends daughter? Semen DNA on her? Get pedophiles out the community! — dvrkmattr. (@melaninmattr) August 18, 2021

I can't wait to see how Black men make excuses for Brother Polight. They always have to hear both sides when it comes to the r@pe of a young girl. pic.twitter.com/wEZY4DpMwD — 🦋 (@Avrilxapril) August 17, 2021

What is Brother Polight’s real name?

“Polight” is an acronym consisting of different values the mentor believes in: pride, optimism, love, integrity, gallantry, honesty and trust. Brother Polight, whose real name is Michael Noak, has also written several motivational books and given several interviews on YouTube.

The New York native was jailed at the age of 18 for his criminal activities. As soon as he was released, he left his old life to become a motivational speaker online. The 34-year-old has now written 90 books.

Brother Polight also founded a humanitarian community called Nu-Covenant. He is also fluent in seven different languages which helped him reach a vast audience. He has over 310,000 followers on Instagram.

Michael Noak has admitted to being a polygamist in a YouTube video with DJ Vlad. The motivational speaker revealed in 2017 that he had over four wives and was courting two more women. As polygamy is not legal in the States, Noak is not legally married to any of them, but he mentioned that he has a legal contract with each one of them legitimizing the marriage for themselves.

In the same interview, Brother Polight had said that he has four children, two of whom lived in the same house with him, while the others lived elsewhere.

Brother Polight is estimated to be worth over $5 million dollars. No official information regarding the alleged rape has been released yet.

