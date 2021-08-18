What is Brother Polight's real name? Motivational speaker trends after news of his alleged arrest goes viral

Brother Polight has become a famous internet personality on YouTube with his motivational speeches. He often speaks in detail about uplifting communities with consciousness. Polight is now accused of raping his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter, which has led to his alleged arrest in Miami.
Brother Polight is known to be positive and uplifting with his fans. He left the gang life to focus on consciousness. Polight often talks about various topics related to the black community.
What is Brother Polight’s real name?
“Polight” is an acronym consisting of different values the mentor believes in: pride, optimism, love, integrity, gallantry, honesty and trust. Brother Polight, whose real name is Michael Noak, has also written several motivational books and given several interviews on YouTube.
The New York native was jailed at the age of 18 for his criminal activities. As soon as he was released, he left his old life to become a motivational speaker online. The 34-year-old has now written 90 books.
Brother Polight also founded a humanitarian community called Nu-Covenant. He is also fluent in seven different languages which helped him reach a vast audience. He has over 310,000 followers on Instagram.
Michael Noak has admitted to being a polygamist in a YouTube video with DJ Vlad. The motivational speaker revealed in 2017 that he had over four wives and was courting two more women. As polygamy is not legal in the States, Noak is not legally married to any of them, but he mentioned that he has a legal contract with each one of them legitimizing the marriage for themselves.
In the same interview, Brother Polight had said that he has four children, two of whom lived in the same house with him, while the others lived elsewhere.
Brother Polight is estimated to be worth over $5 million dollars. No official information regarding the alleged rape has been released yet.
