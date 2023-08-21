What is the budget of Loki season 2? Details explored

The budget announcement of Disney's upcoming Loki season 2 created quite a stir recently. Forbes reported that Disney allegedly spent a whopping $141.3 million (£110.6 million) on pre-production and filming of the second season of the American adventure fantasy television streaming series.

Produced by Marvel Studios, the second season is slated to release on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.

The series which is a part of Phase Five of the MCU, will continue to consist of six episodes in total. Perhaps this is one of the many reasons why the production budget announcement earlier this month raised many eyebrows. More on this in the next segment.

When Loki season 2's budget was announced earlier this month, a lot of conjecture was made about the extravagant spending on its production. While a section of fans felt that the high production value drew more bills than necessary, others felt that the budget was only fair, given the circumstances and factors at play in it.

Firstly, a sizeable amount was spent on getting a star cast, including the lead star Tom Hiddleston. Additionally, the makers also onboarded international favorites like Ke Huy Quan thereby increasing the cost.

Besides this, having a short six-episode run-time also affected it as the team working behind-the-scenes including the crew, writers, etc demand an extra payment with regards to tending to extra things.

Adding onto this is the fact that the television series holds a special place in the audience's heart because of its unique and thrilling. It is pertinent to mention that when the series first premiered in June 2021, it was the most-watched premiere ever on Disney+ with at least 2.5 million household views.

Yet another significance of the show lies in its unique plot that serves as integral to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the second season coming soon, a high-stakes battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority has already heightened expectations ever since the catastrophic events of Season 1.

Since it carries the baggage of shaping the MCU's future, the investment made becomes valid. The Loki television series is developed by the phenomenal director and screenwriter Michael Waldron, best known for creating popular series like Rick and Morty and writing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Secret Wars. Waldron is joined by creative geniuses like Eric Martin and the duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as creators for the second season.

The series is premised after the Avengers: Endgame (2019), in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. The upcoming season will see Tom Hiddleston reprise the titular role of Loki alongside Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, and Tara Strong from season one.

Additionally, Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, and Ke Huy Quan will join the cast.

Loki season 2 is slated to premiere this October 6, 2023, on Disney Plus