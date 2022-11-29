What can you avail in Krispy Kreme’s Cyber Monday Deal? Details explored

This Cyber Monday, November 28, Krispy Kreme is offering customers a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2 on the purchase of another dozen doughnuts (of any type) online.

Since the purchased dozen does not have to be the Original Glazed, this deal is perfect for trying out some of the brand's recently unveiled Christmas sweet treats, which are modeled after sugar cookies, gingerbread, and red velvet cake.

Here are three new flavours and some brand favourites that you can buy with Krispy Kreme's Cyber Monday Deal

Right now, there isn't much of a distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Door-front battles are no longer a thing at Best Buy, and Cyber Monday sales aren't just for cutting-edge gadgets like Google Glass.

This year, Krispy Kreme has also jumped aboard the Cyber Monday deal bandwagon, and is offering customers the chance to get the fan-favorite Original Glazed flavor for just $2, provided they buy another dozen of any-flavored doughnuts.

The deal is the best way to try out the brand's recently unveiled holiday-special Santa's Bake Shop Collection. The collection features three new Christmas-special treats, which went on sale on November 25, 2022.

Here's a quick look at the new launches, as described on the chain's website:

Sugar Cookie Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut iced with the sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend.

An Original Glazed doughnut iced with the sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend. Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut: A doughnut filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and holiday sprinkle blend, then drizzled with gingerbread icing.

A doughnut filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and holiday sprinkle blend, then drizzled with gingerbread icing. Red Velvet Cake Doughnut: A glazed red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles.

Besides these new launches, the brand has also brought back two of its Christmas favorites. The official Krispy Kreme website describes these as follows:

Santa Belly Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Kreme, dipped in red icing and decorated like Santa with icing and a belt buckle sugar piece.

A doughnut filled with Kreme, dipped in red icing and decorated like Santa with icing and a belt buckle sugar piece. Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend.

All about Krispy Kreme

Doughnuts are the highlight of the Krispy Kreme menu.

While the brand also serves coffee and other drinks, it is best known for constantly developing new flavors for special occasions and festivities, in addition to staples like the Original Glazed Doughnut.

The majority of the brand's locations are open daily from 6 am to 10 pm, though the hours may sometimes change. Depending on the area, stores might stay open on the weekends until 11 pm.

In order to locate a store near you, choose your location from Krispy Kreme Near Me and find out further information about the outlet, such as hours of operation and address.

The doughnut chain also offers delivery services when direct online orders are placed through one of its third-party delivery partners, such as DoorDash. There is typically a $4–$5 delivery charge.

