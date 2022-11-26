Which places are offering food deals on Black Friday 2022? List explored

The largest retail sale day of the year, Black Friday is here with deals and offers from your favorite stores and brands like never before. Observed throughout the country on the fourth Friday of November, it is a sales event that lets Americans get various products at highly discounted prices.

Starting as early as 6 am, stores across the country will see large crowds of people trying to make the most of the year's largest retail sales event.

representational flyer for Black Friday sales (Image via Kaushal S./Canva)

Spending surveys and reports suggest that an average American citizen spends around $500 during these sales. Although sales save you a lot on everyday products, electronics, and much more, people still end up paying highly for food to keep them going for sale throughout the day. But who said Black Friday deals are exclusive to retail stores?

Black Friday fast food deals to keep you going for the day

Did you start your day early for the Black Friday sales? Are you planning to check out most of the deals from each of your favorite stores? Not to worry, we got you covered with a list of fast food deals that you can take advantage of on sale day to save even more money.

Follow along for a list of the fast food chains offering the best Black Friday deals this year:

Popeyes

The special offer from Popeyes is first on the list. Customers ordering a Chicken Sandwich combo through the chain's app or website can get another sandwich for free. The offer is available starting November 25 and can be claimed until December 4.

Taco Bell

If you prefer to shop from home, then Taco Bell has a deal for you. Get a buy-one-get-one deal on the Bell Breakfast Box when you hit a minimum order value of $15 through Uber Eats or Postmates.

The offer is only available until November 29 and works well for home deliveries, but if you want, you can also get your order delivered at any store you might be shopping at. You can also get a similar BOGO deal on the chain's Cheesy Gordita Crunch until November 28.

Zaxby's

Get yourself a free Big Zax Snak Meal by updating or downloading the new Zax Rewardz app. The freebie deal is for promotional purposes and will be available till the end of this year.

Caribou Coffee

Want a free shot of espresso? Simply install the app and sign up to get your free espresso. The freebie deal is a Black Friday exclusive and ends the same day at 11:59:59 pm ET.

Tim Hortons

Treat yourself to a refreshing Peppermint Beverage from Tim Horton's and get another one for free. You must place an order on the chain's app or website to claim the offer. The deal is available until November 29.

Peet's Cofee

Get a free small drip when you buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans from Peet's Coffee. There couldn't be a better time to try out the chain's holiday blend coffee. The deal is available until Christmas.

Domino's

Shopping with a friend this Black Friday? You better be, because this Domino's deal is much more than a single person can handle. Get two-medium one-topping pizzas, a 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bits, an eight-piece order of Cinnamon Twists, and a two-liter of Coke for $20. The deal is available until the end of the year.

Though it might not be a special Black Friday deal, most fast-food chains are selling gift cards through their apps and websites. Customers can get these gift cards for themselves or as gifts for their friends and family. Some retail stores may also extend the sale until Monday, a.k.a Cyber Monday, while others will wrap up the sales by the end of Friday.

