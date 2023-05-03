What did Carl Markley do? Charges against Ames Iowa nurse practitioner explored

Last Friday, April 28, 2023, Ames Police arrested 44-year-old Carl Markley, a nurse practitioner, on charges of s*xually exploiting a minor. However, he posted a bond the following day, i.e., on April 29. Markley, who is also one of the owners of an indoor golf business in Ames, Iowa, was extensively investigated by the local police before he was arrested.

Per Ames Police, authorities received a report about the potential s*xual abuse of an underage individual, following which search warrants were issued against the Iowa-based nurse practitioner.

Here's what the local police stated in its official statement:

"Ames Police received a report from a concerned citizen regarding potential child s*xual abuse. Detectives from the Ames Police Department executed search warrants at the residence and businesses of Carl D. Markley, age 44, of Ames, IA. After an extensive investigation, Markley has been arrested."

After his initial arrest on Friday, Carl Markley was charged with S*xual Exploitation of a Minor-Cause to Engage in Act.

However, on Monday, May 1, 2023, Ames Police Department also slammed the Iowa-based man with several other charges.

Iowa-based Carl Markley accused of s*xually exploiting a minor, human trafficking, prostitution, and pimping

After arresting Carl Markley again, the local police department posted an update of the charges against the nurse practitioner, while assuring that the investigations are still active. Reportedly, authorities have found more victims after initially coming across just one complaint. Moreover, some of the cases even date more than a decade back.

Ames Police Department has finalized the following four charges on Carl Markley, his recent arrest:

S*xual Exploitation of a Minor-Cause to Engage in Act, a class C felony, Iowa Code section 728.12(1)

Human Trafficking, a Class D felony, Iowa Code section 710A.2(1)

Pimping, a Class D felony, Iowa Code section 725.2(1), 2 counts

Prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor, Iowa Code section 725.1(2)(A), 2 counts

Per a report from The Des Moines Register, a criminal complaint states that during the searches at Markley's home and business, investigators discovered multiple electronic devices, that include a hidden camera clock and pen.

The uncovered devices allegedly contain p*rnographic content and photos of "individuals taken by covert means in Markley's clinic."

eric @emschumacher



Carl D. Markley had lots of access to kids.



He is an RNP who was available to perform athletic physicals for middle and high school students at two local school districts.



He is also the owner of two indoor recreation… 🤬 This story in our city makes my blood boil. 🤬Carl D. Markley had lots of access to kids.He is an RNP who was available to perform athletic physicals for middle and high school students at two local school districts.He is also the owner of two indoor recreation… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🤬 This story in our city makes my blood boil. 🤬Carl D. Markley had lots of access to kids.He is an RNP who was available to perform athletic physicals for middle and high school students at two local school districts.He is also the owner of two indoor recreation… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The complaint referred to in The Des Moines Register's report also suggests that the photos were allegedly taken during the physical examinations that the 44-year-old nurse practitioner conducted on a minor male. Reports from other media outlets suggest that the victim, whom the investigators have identified, was 15 or 16-year-old, at the time of examination.

Carl Markley allegedly told the minor that such an investigation was required to get a job at the former's business. Per the criminal complaint, the offense took place in October 2020.

𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 @antifaoperative Iowa nurse practitioner & owner of an indoor golf and games facility, Carl Markley, has been arrested for taking secret images of minors he was conducting physicals on.



Carl is who the right wants examining your children’s genitalia in schools. Iowa nurse practitioner & owner of an indoor golf and games facility, Carl Markley, has been arrested for taking secret images of minors he was conducting physicals on.Carl is who the right wants examining your children’s genitalia in schools. https://t.co/RBpoi4PPud

For the unversed, the 44-year-old accused assisted in providing athletic physicals for pupils at the Ames district's middle and high school in 2014. In the wake of investigations and allegations against Carl Markley, superintendent of the Ames Community School District, Julious Lawson, mailed the families, informing them about the former's role in the yearly middle school and high school athletic physicals.

The district is also encouraging parents to communicate with their kids, who might have had a physical exam from Carl Markley while he was assisting in conducting examinations. Julious Lawson has also provided the following statement to ABC's Local 5:

"We want to reiterate, as a district, the safety of our students is a number one priority, and we would never knowingly put them in harm's way. We take this matter very seriously and have been working cooperatively with the Ames Police Department."

According to NBC's WHO 13, other charges on Markley (human trafficking, prostitution, and pimping) were based on the allegations of new investigations on crimes as old as 2008. The 44-year-old Ames nurse practitioner allegedly paid some of his victims for s*x. A criminal complaint about the pimping charge alleged that Carl Markley had rented rooms at AmericInn in 2021, where he met a victim.

A signed document from one of the victims has also been recovered from Carl Markley's home. It has given rise to suspicions of Markley deceiving and defrauding his victims, ultimately involving them in acts of paid s*x. However, the local police authorities have maintained that these are accusations, as investigations are still ongoing, and Markley is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

