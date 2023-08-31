What caused the Chabot Elementary School bomb threat? Libs of TikTok tweet explored as FBI investigates incident 

Chabot Elementary School received a bomb threat on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, after a TikTok account, Libs of TikTok, tweeted about how the school hosted a “playdate” for all the kids, except white children, as per The Guardian. The tweet also included a statement by a parent, who expressed their “dissatisfaction,” saying:

“I dunno about others, but I’m genuinely upset about what ultimately boils down to a “No whites allowed” playdate. How is this productive? Why are we continuing to segregate people, let alone KIDS.”

The tweet by Libs of TikTok read:

Expand Tweet

Gathering 1.3 million views in just 2 days, the word spread by Libs of TikTok about Chabot Elementary School gathered massive outrage amongst parents, netizens, and the citizens of the country. It is suspected that this led to the school receiving a bomb threat call at 7:30 am.

As per the Police Department, there were roughly 30 kids inside the Chabot Elementary School at the time. All of them were quickly evacuated.

By 12:40 pm, the school was cleared by the police and declared threat-free as no such bomb was found inside the premises. However, the FBI is now investigating the matter.

Expand Tweet

“We are monitoring the situation closely”: Oakland Mayor speaks up as Chabot Elementary School receives multiple hate emails and calls

Social media users have not taken the Libs of TikTok posts lightly, as the Chabot Elementary School reported receiving multiple hate emails, and calls from people bashing the school for racism.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao spoke about the issue, saying:

“I am outraged that our children, educators and neighbors have been targeted by malicious threats. We are monitoring the situation closely."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, ABC7NEWS also revealed the bomb threat email received by Chabot Elementary School. It read:

"Hi there you racist pieces of sh*t! Just wanted to stop by and let you know that if you keep this sh** up we're going to put you back in chains or in the jungle where you belong. Go ahead and keep pushing for segregation. If you want a race war we'll f*cking give you one and you won't like how it ends. Have a wonderful day :)"

Furthermore, the parents also spoke up on the matter and claimed how they felt that their kids are now feeling that they have become the targets, as the school is being bashed for the alleged playdate. One parent on the committee also spoke about the purpose of the playdate to ABC7:

"It was meant to bridge communities between Black and brown families, share resources, and also to make the kids feel comfortable seeing other kids and playing with other kids that look like them in a predominantly white space."

Expand Tweet

Many claimed that the original flyer was posted on Reddit by an anonymous user, and then by Libs of TikTok.

At the moment, the school has not commented on the playdate fiasco, and neither has the Twitter account, Libs of TikTok, deleted the tweet.