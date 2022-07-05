What if CERN creates a blackhole? Consequences explored ahead of July 5 event 

CERN's Large Hadron Collider will be smashing protons into each other at unparalleled strength on July 5. The project has been in the making for three years. The LHC is one of the largest and most powerful accelerators in the world located in Switzerland’s CERN. With many looking forward to the proton particle collision, some are curious as to whether the record-breaking acceleration will create a black hole.

The European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN) will be starting its third run of LHC. Their website announced:

“The Large Hadron Collider is ready to once again start delivering proton collisions to experiments, this time at an unprecedented energy of 13.6 TeV.”

The accelerator will also explore dark matter and forces in the universe.

In simpler terms, LHC is a device that will enhance the energy present in subatomic particles in a controlled manner. Scientists will be observing how the particles interact with each other following its activation.

Will CERN create a black hole?

A black hole is a region in space where no particles, including electromagnetic radiations like light, can escape from. The term was coined by American astronomer John Wheeler in 1967.

Albert Einstein predicted its existence in 1926. Cygnus X-1 is the first blackhole ever discovered that is located in the Milky Way. According to the Space Telescope Science Institute, one out of every thousand stars is big enough to be a black hole. Which would mean there could be 100 million black holes in our galaxy.

In contrast, NASA has estimated that there are 10 million black holes in the Milky Way.

The closest black hole to Earth is 'The Unicorn' which is located approximately 1,500 light-years away.

According to CERN’s official website, the LHC will not create black holes. However, some “tiny ‘quantum’ black holes may be possibly formed. The website also stated that it would still be “perfectly safe.”

If the LHC does manage to create a black hole, it would be microscopic in size and in quantum-levels it would be incredibly small. According to What If show, if a black hole is potentially created, it will not leave the accelerator and destroy the planet.

In other theories, if a black hole is created by the LHC, it would confirm that our universe is not four dimensional alone but also hosts many more dimensions.

Netizens connect LHC’s particle collision to Stranger Things

Fans of the Netflix show Stranger Things were convinced that the LHC will be opening new portals to other dimensions, similar to the series. In the popular show, a scientific experiment gone wrong leads to the opening of a new portal called the Upside Down which is filled with disturbing and dangerous creatures which find their way into real life.

Netizens believe that the LHC’s latest run will lead to extraterrestrial creatures finding their way to Earth. However, the organization has not announced that they will be discovering “new portals.” The European organization allowing extra terrestrial creatures into the Earth also remains highly unlikely.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far