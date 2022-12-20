What is the challenge on LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular 2022 episode 2? Details explored

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is FOX's newest spin-off series based on the famed reality TV series LEGO Masters that recently premiered on Monday, December 19, 2022.

The competition is a three-part holiday special that features famed celebrities paired with former LEGO Masters contestants, who will compete in teams over the course of three episodes. According to the official plot synopsis for LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular,

"Over the course of the three nights, LEGO MASTERS: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises."

It continues,

"Fan-favorite builders from past seasons will pair up with the celebrity guests to form teams, all working together to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose."

This We were honored to have Leslie Jordan join us for the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. His humor, wit, and positivity brought so much joy to the set.This #LEGOMastersFOX special is dedicated to his memory. We were honored to have Leslie Jordan join us for the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. His humor, wit, and positivity brought so much joy to the set. This #LEGOMastersFOX special is dedicated to his memory. ❤️ https://t.co/5VBAfo0gWk

Over the course of three episodes of the holiday special, from December 19, 20, and 21, the teams will compete against each other, hoping for a chance to win the grand prize of up to $20,000 for a charity of their choice and the title of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular champion.

Episode two is all set to return on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Contestants must build Santa Claus and a sleigh in episode 2 of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

Every episode of the holiday special will feature a different challenge. In episode one, the team had to build a spectacular snowmobile that could not only move but also fly through a ring of fire, cross holiday homes, and land as far as possible on the floor.

Episode two, which is scheduled for release on December 20 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, will feature a whole new challenge. Titled Sleigh It!, the official synopsis for the forthcoming episode reads,

"In this next challenge, the teams are tasked with building Santa a brand-new sleigh that screams "Santa 2.0." On top of it looking great, it needs to be tough enough to span across two chimneys filled with heavy holiday gifts. The teams that build the sleigh that can hold the most weight without breaking will automatically move forward, but the Brickmasters will ultimately determine a winner based on aesthetics."

In this episode, contestants must build Santa Claus and his sleigh, which must be strong enough to carry gifts for all of the children. In this round, the most important factor is weight. The teams that design and build the sleigh that can carry the most weight without breaking will automatically advance to the final round.

Can't wait to see what these teams build tomorrow night when our Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular continues! 🥳 Congratulations @CherylHines and Dom!Can't wait to see what these teams build tomorrow night when our Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular continues! 🥳 #LEGOMastersFOX Congratulations @CherylHines and Dom! 🏆Can't wait to see what these teams build tomorrow night when our Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular continues! 🥳 #LEGOMastersFOX https://t.co/wL6FTEKJK5

So far, Cheryl and Dom are in the lead after their win in episode one. They bagged $10,000 for their charity after their snowmobile, No Present Left Behind, flew up to 27.10 inches, giving them the top spot and a win from the Brickmasters. To see who bags the win in episode two, stay tuned until Tuesday night when the famed reality TV competition series returns.

Celebrities appearing in the three-part holiday special of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular are late actor Leslie Jordan, famous singer Robin Thicke, award-winning actress Cheryl Hines, and stand-up comedian Finesse Mitchell. They are paired with former LEGO Masters contestants Boone Langston, Mel Brown, Natalie Cleveland, and Dominic Forte.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will return on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 pm ET for the holiday special only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

