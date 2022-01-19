What channel is 'Promised Land' on? Release date, trailer and all about the drama series

ABC is bringing a new series titled Promised Land, which revolves around a Latinx family competing for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley.

The upcoming show is produced by writer-producer Matt Lopez (known for writing crime-drama series Gone). The pilot episode is directed by Michael Cuesta (American Assassin, Kill the Messenger). Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina of Black as Night fame teamed up to become executive producers for the show.

The series will premiere on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10:01 pm (ET) on ABC. The series will stream on Hulu as well.

Watch the trailer of ABC new series 'Promised Land'

The first look of the series reveals that it is centered around a family's vineyard, and each of the family's members are looking for opportunities that can benefit them in some way or another. The family members seem to be competing within themselves, as everyone has their own personal agenda and secrets to hide.

According to the official ABC synopsis:

Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley.

The channel further stated:

"The first two episodes of the new family drama, Promised Land, will be available on Hulu the day after the series premieres on ABC, marking the first time ABC programming will be released on Hulu before debuting on the network."

The series will star John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval - the patriarch of the Sandoval family, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval. Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

Also Read Article Continues below

The much-anticipated series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India after the ABC's American broadcast.

Edited by Saman