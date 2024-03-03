What is Cheryl Hines' net worth? Curb Your Enthusiasm actress wealth explored 

Cheryl Hines is one of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry. She is a comedian and an American actress best known for her roles as Cheryl David, Larry David's wife, in the sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Dallas Royce in the show Suburgatory.

She has earned critical acclaim and several award nominations for these roles and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. Besides acting, she has also ventured into direction and production. With her successful career, Cheryl has amassed a net worth of $16 million as of 2024, per CelebrityNetworth.

Who is Cheryl Hines?

Cheryl Ruth Hines was born on September 21, 1965, in Miami Beach, Florida, US. Raised in Tallahassee, Florida, she is the daughter of James Hines and Rosemary Hines. The actress attended Leon High School in Tallahassee and was a member of the Young Actors Theatre.

She earned a degree in communications after attending a cosmetology school. She married Paul Young, a television and film producer, in 2002, with whom she has a daughter, Catherine Rose.

Cheryl later got divorced in 2010 and married Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2014, whom she met on the sets of Curb Your Enthusiasm. She supports her husband, but usually refrains from attending any political events to focus on her career.

What is Cheryl Hines' net worth?

As of 2024, Cheryl Hines' net worth is estimated to be around $16 million, as per CelebrityNetworth. Her successful and expansive career in acting, direction and production in the entertainment industry has earned her a lot of wealth. As per Britannica, it is assumed that most of the proportion of her wealth comes from the salaries that she gets for her roles in various projects.

According to Pursuitist, Hines earned approximately $275,000 per episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. She currently resides in a $5.5 million estate in Malibu, California. As per Pursuitist, together with her husband, she owns a 50-acre farmhouse worth $4.5 million in Mount Kisco, New York, and other properties like an Aspin, CO, ski chalet worth $2 million and a Waterfront Cape Cod Home worth $3 million in Hyannis Port, MA.

She has also worked as a television reporter, telephone operator, and personal assistant to American actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner in the initial stages of her career.

What shows has Cheryl Hines appeared in?

Cheryl Hines has been in the film industry for over two decades. To pursue her career in acting, she moved to Los Angeles. She got introduced to comedy while she attended Groundlings theatre, and learned how to improvise and create funny sketches. Hines's first acting instructor was Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

She has had cameo appearances in many TV series like The Connors (2020), Young and Hungry (2016), Hannah Montana (2009), Friends (2000), and many more. She has appeared in movies like Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm (1999), A Tale of Two Wives (2003), and Waitress (2005), among others.

She has produced the TV series Hollywood Help (2013), eight episodes of the TV series Campus Ladies, and three episodes of Hollywood Residential. She has directed one episode from each of these series too.

In conclusion, Cheryl Hines's journey from initial acting to stardom serves as a testament to her tireless efforts and as an inspiration for those who strive to make an impact on the world.