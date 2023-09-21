What is Cholangiocarcinoma? Stephen Gould cause of death explored as Tenor dies aged 61

Stephen Gould passed away on September 19, 2023, at the age of 61. Gould was diagnosed with a cancer called cholangiocarcinoma earlier this month. He even canceled his performances at the Bayreuth Festival due to his cancer diagnosis.

Mayo Clinic states that cholangiocarcinoma refers to a cancer that is formed in the slender tubes carrying the digestive fluid bile. It is common in people older than 50.

Expand Tweet

According to The Associated Press, Gould's agent Stephanie Ammann confirmed the news of his demise. He was supposed to perform at the Bayreuth Festival before his death and he canceled the same because of his health issues. The festival officials expressed their grief by saying:

"With him, the Bayreuth Festival and the entire opera world lose an outstanding singer, performer, educator, friend, and esteemed colleague."

The officials revealed that Gould first performed at their event in 2004 and continued appearing until last year. They added:

"Among his glittering roles at the Bayreuth were the title roles in Tristan und Isolde, Tannhauser, and Siegfried in the Ring des Nibelungen. Stephen Gould has rightly been described as a 'long-distance runner.'"

Cholangiocarcinoma: Causes, symptoms, prevention and more

Cholangiocarcinoma, aka bile duct cancer, is mostly formed in the slender tubes or bile ducts, as stated by the Mayo Clinic. The bile ducts help in connecting the liver to the gall bladder and the small intestine.

Cholangiocarcinoma has numerous symptoms. Fatigue, weight loss, fever, and dark urine are a few of them. The causes of cholangiocarcinoma remain unknown.

Cholangiocarcinoma is associated with a number of risk factors, including chronic liver disease, liver parasites, old age, smoking, and diabetes. Patients with cholangiocarcinoma can prevent themselves by consuming less alcohol and keeping a healthy weight. To get better advice, it is suggested that you speak with a doctor.

The cancer occurs when bile duct cells undergo certain changes in the DNA. This leads to a multiplication of cells without control, forming a mass of cells that can destroy healthy body tissue.

Stephen Gould announced his retirement from singing due to his health problems

As mentioned earlier, Stephen Gould was supposed to perform at the Bayreuth Festival but had to cancel his appearances due to his health issues. A statement was issued on his website:

"I have waited till the end of the Bayreuth festival, so as not to hinder the tremendous and heroic efforts displayed by this years 2023 team. I have nothing but joy and admiration for the Werkstatt continuing efforts toward excellence."

Stephen Gould canceled his performances after being diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma (Image via musicfigaro/X)

He revealed his cholangiocarcinoma diagnosis and said that the cancer cannot be cured. He thanked Bayreuth for teaching him everything.

Gould enrolled at the Olivet Nazarene University where he finished his graduation. He then joined the musical The Phantom of the Opera as a singer and later gained recognition for his Wagnerian roles like Siegfried, Tristan, Tannhauser, and Parsifal.

Stephen Gould performed in various opera houses over the years, including the Vienna State Opera and Royal Opera House. His singing style was also praised by critics.

His survivors include his sister and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.