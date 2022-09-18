How long has Phantom of the Opera been on Broadway? Tickets, prices, dates and all about the final 2023 shows

Broadway’s Phantom of The Opera has announced its final show for February 2023. The closing will take place less than a month after its 35th anniversary in January. The website notes that there are three ways to book tickets. Interested people can book tickets online or by calling the number on the website or visiting the box office. Phantom of the Opera opened in London’s West End in 1986. Two years later, it opened on Broadway, with direction by Harold Prince.

The West End production of Phantom, which was closed during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, remains open. As per the New York Post, the cast, crew, and orchestra were informed of the closing sometime before the notice went on their website.

Phantom of the Opera announced on its website:

“We are sad to confirm that after 35 years on Broadway, Phantom will play its final performance at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday February 18th, 2023. Tickets are currently on sale for performances through January 22nd, 2023, and we expect the final block of tickets to be placed on sale shortly.”

The musical is based on a novel by Gaston Leroux. It tells the story of a deformed composer who haunts the Paris Opera House and falls in love with a young soprano named Christine. The musical features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s songs, including Masquerade, Angel of Music, All I Ask of You, and The Music of the Night.

Phantom of the Opera Dates, Tickets and Prices

Tickets for Phantom of The Opera will be available via the musical's official website as well as some third party websites. Tickets for the September 18 show are priced between $74 and $258. Tickets from the Broadway website range between $79.65 and $322.65. Tickets for Wednesday, September 21 are priced between $38 and $215 on the official website. Tickets range between $60 and $268.65 on the official website of Broadway. The prices for Broadway vary as per dates and seat availability. Third part websites like Seat Geek are also selling tickets for the show at $30.

As per Broadway, the remaining dates for the Phantom of the Opera will be held on:

September 2022 -

September 17

September 18

September 19

September 21

September 22

September 23

September 24

September 25

September 26

September 28

September 29

September 30

October 2022 -

October 1

October 2

October 3

October 5

October 6

October 7

October 8

October 9

October 10

October 12

October 13

October 14

October 15

October 16

October 17

October 19

October 20

October 21

October 22

October 23

October 24

October 26

October 27

October 28

October 29

October 30

October 31

November 2022 -

November 2

November 3

November 4

November 5

November 6

November 7

November 9

November 10

November 11

November 12

November 13

November 14

November 16

November 17

November 18

November 19

November 20

November 21

November 23

November 24

November 25

November 26

November 27

November 28

November 30

December 2022 -

December 1

December 2

December 3

December 4

December 5

December 7

December 8

December 9

December 10

December 11

December 12

December 14

December 15

December 16

December 17

December 18

December 19

December 20

December 21

December 22

December 23

December 24

December 26

December 27

December 28

December 29

December 30

January 2023 -

January 1

January 2

January 4

January 5

January 6

January 7

January 9

January 10

January 11

January 12

January 13

January 16

January 18

January 19

January 20

January 21

Phantom of the Opera saw reduction in attendees

Virginia Vass @virginia_vass In all seriously, I know we all joke about Phantom of the Opera, but that was one of the first musicals to shake my soul into loving theatre as much as I do. So…yeah if it closes, and as SOON as we got a Black Christine??…I’d be sad. In all seriously, I know we all joke about Phantom of the Opera, but that was one of the first musicals to shake my soul into loving theatre as much as I do. So…yeah if it closes, and as SOON as we got a Black Christine??…I’d be sad.

Broadway was affected during the pandemic, with theaters remaining closed for over 18 months. Associated Press reported that the musical was costly and required elaborate sets and costumes as well as a large cast and orchestra.

The agency noted that the theater showed fluctuations regarding its gross earnings. At times it would go as high as over $1 million per week, while sometimes it would drop to around $8,50,000. Last week, it was $867,997, and the producers anticipated the closing of the theater.

sophia ✨ @musicallaneous phantom of the opera should go out with a bang by actually dropping the chandelier on the audience during the last performance phantom of the opera should go out with a bang by actually dropping the chandelier on the audience during the last performance

According to Deadline, the average ticket price for Phantom last week was about $83. This was less when compared to the average prices of musicals, including Funny Girl ($175), Hamilton ($197), Into the Woods ($112), and MJ ($152), among others.

Phantom of the Opera won several Tony Awards in the ‘80s

The first iteration of the Phantom of the Opera featured music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, and a libretto by Lloyd Webber and Richard Stilgoe. It was produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group. Phantom opened in London’s West End in 1986. Two years later, they went on Broadway, which was directed by Harold Prince. The musical stars Michael Crawford as the Phantom and Webber’s then-wife, Sarah Brightman, as Christine. In 2012, the musical set a record for the first Broadway production to hit 10,000 performances.

In 1988, the musical won several Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Crawford), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Judy Kaye), Best Direction of a Musical (Harold Prince), Best Scenic and Costume designs (Maria Björnson), and Best Lighting Design (Andrew Bridge).

