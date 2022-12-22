What did Christopher Lambros do? Grand Junction hospital sued after nurse allegedly s*xually assaults drugged patients

St. Mary’s Medical Center was sued after a nurse, Christopher Lambros, was arrested for allegedly s*xually assaulting unconscious patients in intensive care. The class action lawsuit was filed against the hospital located in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, by two women who claimed that the institution should be held accountable for failing to stop the abuse.

The 61-year-old nurse, who has been under investigation since July 8, 2022, was arrested on October 25 and charged with three counts of s*xual assault. Evidence suggests Lambros abused and/or took obscene photographs and videos of patients in the ICU for at least 10 years.

Intensive Care Unit at St. Mary's Medical Center (Image via SCLHealth)

Trigger Warning: This article contains several mentions of s*xual abuse and videos detailing the act. Reader discretion is advised.

What was Christopher Lambros's "Dexter Collection?": More on the nurse's arrest and civil lawsuit against the hospital

Christopher Lambros received his nursing license in July 2012 and started working with St. Mary's Medical Center soon after. As per arrest documents, a report was made against the nurse on July 8, 2022, after a colleague witnessed him taking compromising pictures of a patient.

The co-worker had gone to the ICU for a routine check-up and found that the lights were off and the curtains were drawn, which prompted her to investigate. She told the investigators she caught Lambros trying to take a "selfie" with an unconscious patient who had her "gown pulled down."

The arrest document states that the incident was reported to the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD), which sent an officer to Christopher Lambros's home to inquire about the incident.

The 61-year-old denied the accusation, claiming he was giving the patient an injection in the stomach for blood clots. He stated that he had "petty workplace issues" with the co-worker.

Nurse's station at the ICU (Image via SCLHealth)

The GJPD officer found "probable cause" and seized the nurse's phone. A digital analysis revealed numerous photos and videos of Lambros posing with unconscious victims and partaking in indecent acts. Since then, a shocking four terabytes of data consisting of 700,000 photos and 65,000 hours of videos have been uncovered from the cellphone.

According to the arrest affidavit, on June 24, 2022, Christopher Lambros whispered to the camera:

"Don't ever get rid of these videos... you need to keep them forever... this is your Dexter collection."

Denver-based law firm Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC, which filed the civil lawsuit against the hospital after evidence dating back at least 10 years was uncovered related to the case, remarked:

"Numerous corporate failures that permitted Lambros to abuse patients and invade their privacy."

The lawsuit states that hospitals are "liable for alleged acts committed at their facilities" and should be held accountable. Some of the failures of the medical center addressed in the lawsuit claim:

They knew/ should have known Lambros "drugged, s*xually assaulted, took lewd photos and/or videos for s*xual gratification of hundreds, if not thousands of un-consenting patients. The medical facility did/should have realized Christopher Lambros "possessed and administered an unusually high volume of medications" to the patients. The hospital did/should have noticed his patients were unconscious during unnecessary circumstances that served "no medical purpose." They did/should have noticed any physical indication of assault on the victims.

The lawsuit also claims there were surveillance cameras in each room of the hospital, which should have caught Lambros.

St. Mary's Medical Center released a statement in light of the lawsuit that elaborated on Lambros's termination and stated that they would "fully cooperate" with the investigators.

They explained that Christopher Lambros's actions go against the hospital's values and that they would do everything possible for patients to "feel safe and respected." They concluded by commenting that the GJPD is directly contacting the victims, and if any former patients have concerns, they can contact the hospital.

