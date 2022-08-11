What condition does Wendy Williams have? Fans express concern after recent photo of talk show host's legs go viral

American writer and newscaster Wendy Williams has left her fans concerned after a video of her leaving a building went viral over the internet.

On August 8, a video of the 58-year-old star was seen in New York alongside her manager, donning a black tee and denim shorts. Her recent look shocked her fans as Williams looked like she had undergone a dramatic transformation.

Williams' arms and legs looked wrinkled and thinner, which is probably due to a long list of medical issues the star has been suffering from.

Wendy Williams has been open about her battle with Graves' disease, a disorder that causes excessive production of thyroid hormones, and lymphedema, which causes swelling in various parts of the body due to built-up fluid as a result of a damaged or blocked lymph system.

Fans were concerned after Wendy Williams looked disoriented than usual

In the video obtained by the Daily Mail, which went viral on social media platforms, Williams was seen coming out of a New York building to her car and telling a photographer that she looked "30" before appearing confused about the vehicle she was supposed to sit in.

As per a video obtained by The Sun, Williams revealed her plans for the day while hinting at her money situation. She said:

"Well, my American Express is broken, so I gotta take care of that."

She also opened the car door and quizzically asked:

"Where am I flying? This is not where I'm flying."

Fans were concerned by her looks and strange behavior and took to their Twitter handles to point this out.

Wendy Williams showed her feet during a recent interview

As mentioned before, Williams is currently battling lymphedema, which made her arms and feet swollen.

In a July interview with TMZ, the One Life to Live star revealed that due to her disease, she can only feel five percent of her feet while showing it closely on camera to explain it to the interviewers.

"Do you see this? It’s up and down. I can only feel maybe five percent of my feet. Do you understand? Which means, normally, I would be in a wheelchair. I’m not in a wheelchair. I stand up.”

She went on to express her interest in starting a sneakers line for people suffering from lymphedema.

Wendy Williams has also talked about keeping her legs covered with long dresses and clothes after her condition worsened.

However, this was not the first time the star showed her swollen feet to her fans. In 2019, Williams took to her social media handle to share photos of her swollen ankles to raise awareness about lymphedema.

The star also took several breaks from her show, The Wendy Williams Show, after her diagnosis when she wasn't able to work due to her condition.

As of now, she is gearing up to return to the limelight with her forthcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience. She retired from her long-running show in June 2022.

