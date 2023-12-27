What is Corey Fogelmanis' ethnicity? My Life With the Walter Boys star's nationality and heritage explored

Corey Fogelmanis stars as Nathan Walter in Netflix's My Life with the Walter Boys, rounding a stellar ensemble of young A-listers on the up-and-up. He is an American actor, photographer, and social media personality of mixed ethnicity, with Latvian roots.

Based on the young adult novel by Ali Novak, the hit series follows a young orphan girl named Jackie Howard (played by Nikki Rodriguez) who moves from Manhattan to rural Colorado as she is taken in by the Walter family, where she will live amongst their seven teenage sons.

After several appearances on TV and film, the coming-of-age drama marks a return to the genre for Fogelmanis after he previously had prominent roles in Disney's Girl Meets World, the horror hit, Ma, and more recently, My Life With the Walter Boys.

Disney Days: Farkle in Girl Meets World

For many fans, Corey Fogelmanis is synonymous with his breakout role as Farkle in Disney Channel's original series, Girl Meets World. Corey's portrayal of Farkle, known for his goofy and lovable nature, spanned three seasons. Farkle not only showcased Corey's acting talent but also dealt with the relevant issues of adolescence, adding emotional depth to the series.

Ma: Learning from Acting Masters

While Girl Meets World marked his entry into the industry, Corey Fogelmanis acknowledged that he truly honed his acting skills while working on the horror film Ma alongside Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer.

In an interview with Bello Magazine, he emphasized the importance of working with Octavia Spencer and Juliette Lewis provided him with a profound understanding of professionalism in the field, saying:

"I walked away from this experience with a true understanding of what makes a professional in this field. Both Octavia and Juliette came in each day with such intense focus and perspective and for me, watching them in their element was, should I say, a masterclass in acting?"

Corey Fogelmanis’ Upcoming Movie

Following his work on My Life with the Walter Boys, Corey Fogelmanis is set to lead a movie for the first time. The film is an adaptation of Mason Deaver's I Wish You All the Best, where Corey will share the screen with Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and True Detective star Alexandra Daddario.

The movie, written and directed by Tommy Dorfman, explores the journey of Ben, a non-binary teen navigating their identity in the backdrop of ultra-religious Southern parents. The film wrapped up shooting in November 2022, and the release date is yet to be announced.

My Life with the Walter Boys: Series Overview

My Life with the Walter Boys, a teenage drama series, premiered on Netflix on December 7, 2023, as an adaptation of Ali Novak's 2014 novel published on Wattpad.

The show, developed by Melanie Halsall, revolves around Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), a 15-year-old aspiring Princeton student who, following her family's tragic car accident, relocates from NYC to rural Colorado.

Taken in by Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty), her late mother's best friend, Jackie finds herself amidst the Walters, a family of seven sons ranging from five to 21 years old, overseen by George Walter (Marc Blucas).

The storyline unfolds into a complex narrative involving a love triangle as two of Katherine's sons, Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry), develop feelings for Jackie. In December 2023, the series received a renewal for a second season. Viewers can watch the first season of My Life with the Walter Boys on Netflix.