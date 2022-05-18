What is cottagecore? Unsellable Houses' Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis transform a house by adding cottagecore aesthetic

On tonight's episode of Unsellable Houses, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis took on the challenging project of converting a 1950s-style one-floor house into a cottagecore home.

Cottagecore is an aesthetic revolving around the ideas of simple living, rural settings and harmony with nature. The concept has seeped into the housing and real estate industry in recent years.

Many homeowners now like to arrange their houses in a way that makes them feel like they are in a calm rural setting away from the tensions of city life. This can be achieved in a number of ways, including the addition of paintings or planting of trees near the home.

In tonight's episode, Lyndsay and Leslie felt that the house had a dated style that would only appeal to first-time buyers.

To make the home look more cottagecore, the twins used white floral wallpaper to cover up the walls. They also added a new flower bed to the backyard and four new vegetable counters in case anyone wants to plant their own vegetables.

Lyndsay and Leslie help people renovate homes that have been sitting on the market for a while without any potential customers.

What happened on Unsellable houses tonight?

Tonight on Unsellable Houses, Lyndsay and Leslie helped a woman named Tammy sell her childhood home and fulfill her dreams of moving close to the ocean. She had been living in the house for 50 years.

Lyndsay and Leslie quickly noticed that most of the houses in the neighborhood were built in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Unsellable Houses twins realized that Tammy's house had to be renovated completely, including the roof. However, they liked the Cedar closets and did not change them.

The backyard of the house was also very big, which was an added advantage. According to Lyndsay and Leslie, 79% of home buyers usually buy a home with a backyard.

The real estate experts added some curb accessories, including flowers, to the house to give it a cottagecore aesthetic. They opened up the kitchen and added new countertops.

The home originally had three small bedrooms and one big bedroom with additional empty space. The twins decided to use the additional empty space to build an entertainment center.

The house's exterior was painted with denim blue paint and grey undertones. The kitchen was painted grey, while the roof was painted white.

Lyndsay and Leslie spent $50,000 to renovate the home. They spent $18000 to change the curb appeal and $19000 to renovate the open kitchen. $5000 was spent on repurposing some of the items in the house, and the rest was spent on painting and other renovations.

The pair initially aimed to sell the house for $550,000 to make a profit of $80,000 ($40,000 each). However, it ended up being sold for $615,000, leaving them with a profit of $72,500 each.

Unsellable Houses airs every Tuesday on HGTV at 09:00 PM ET.

