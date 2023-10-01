What are Crips and Bloods? Details explored as gangsters reveal “price on Tupac Shakur’s head” in secret hearing against Keefe D

Tupac Shakur, the American rapper also known by his stage names 2Pac and Makaveli, died on September 13, 1996, due to fatal wounds caused by four shots in his chest in Las Vegas.

His sudden death was caused by the violence between the gangsters and the East Coast and West Coast rap communities. "The Crips and Bloods are the names used as an umbrella under which many Los Angeles African-American street gangs align themselves," as per the Office of Justice Programs, United States Department of Justice.

As per the Sun, the prosecutors said there "was a price or bounty put on the heads of Biggie, Tupac, and Suge Knight" according to the former gang members and members of law enforcement.

27 years after his demise, a grand jury was held behind closed doors to decide whether or not to prosecute a suspect in Tupac's death named Duane Davis, who also goes by Keefe D. He was arrested and charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon on September 29, 2023.

The Crips and Bloods' involvement in Tupac Shakur's murder

Expand Tweet

According to the Office of Justice Programs, United States Department of Justice, the Crips and the Bloods street gangs first originated in California in 1969 and now have an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 members.

The Bloods was originally formed to fight oppression in African-American communities, and they wore the color red. The Crips, however, started off as a neighborhood protection group who identified themselves with the color blue.

Their rivalry has been going on for decades and they communicate through specific gang signs, as per the Maryland Co-ordination and Analysis Centre.

Expand Tweet

While Tupac Shakur was not a part of the Bloods or the Crips, he was affiliated with both gangs. He was well acquainted with Suge Knight, the CEO of the Death Row Record Labels, who signed Tupac Shakur. Suge was a part of the Mob Piru Bloods.

Tupac Shakur met and made music with both Bloods and Crips members, as per AP News.

Keefe D, or Duane Davis was part of the the South Side Compton Crips, and a former gang leader, according to the New York Times. He was arrested on one count of murder with a deadly weapon on Friday, September 29.

Grand Jury decides to arrest Keefe D

Expand Tweet

In August, a grand jury was held to decide whether the District Attorney could indict Keefe D for the murder of Tupac Shakur. The District Attorney and murder detectives gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses and informants for months, as per The Sun.

According to a law enforcement source, The Sun reported that "former gang members and members of law enforcement" were contacted, and:

"They provided evidence and details on the reason that the Crips and the Bloods became security for the differing record labels and how there was a price or bounty put on the heads of Biggie, Tupac, and Suge Knight as matters escalated."

On the night of the shooting, Tupac Shakur was in a BMW with Suge Knight while they were waiting at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip, as per The Guardian.

A white Cadillac chased them from behind. Keefe D was present in the Cadillac along with his late nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, who was in the back seat.

Expand Tweet

The prosecutors gave a long breakdown to the jury of how "Keefe was brought in to be a henchman for the East Coast labels (the Bloods)" and stated that he had "devised a plan" to acquire a gun which he then gave to the two passengers in the rear seat, including his nephew.

It has not been revealed who pulled the trigger and shot Tupac Shakur four times. However, as per AP News, Keefe D has stated that he was not involved and that his nephew did it.

Steve Wolfson, the Clark County district attorney, told reporters on Friday:

"It has often been said that justice delayed is justice denied. Not in this case. Today, justice will be served."

The prosecutors had a lot of evidence as Keefe D's “own words reinvigorated" the case. He had talked about the events in various shows and documentaries, including the BET show in 2018.