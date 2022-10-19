What is Dakota Easley’s job? A look into Love Is Blind 2022 contestant’s impressive career

Netflix's Love is Blind season 3 recently premiered with the first four episodes of the show. The reality series follows 30 singles on their journey to find the love of their life. They bond with each other through the pods and get engaged to each other, sight unseen. One among the singletons is the 32-year-old aerospace engineer Dakota Easley.

“As Vanessa and Nick Lachey love to say, “The pods are now open.” Or at least they will be when Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Oct. 19. Naturally, those pods will be filled with 30 singles taking a risk and hoping to fall in love, sight unseen, though only a handful will ultimately get engaged without ever laying eyes on their beloveds. It takes a very special cast to jump into Love Is Blind heart-first, and this group is unforgettable.”

This season, Love is Blind teased its viewers with a sneak peek, revealing that there will be many engagements. But one question at the end of the day is whether or not these couples will make it down the aisle and say "I do."

Dakota, who is among the singletons looking for love on the show, wants a relationship similar to the one his parents have.

Dakota Easley from Love is Blind season 3 is a aerospace engineer and a CEO

Dallas-based aerospace engineer Dakota is also the founder and CEO of Invicta Luxus, which deals with miniature 3D models of skylines.

In the official website, Dakota opened up about how he stumbled upon the idea of his company. He shared,

"In 2019 I was looking for a new project when I discovered my first additively manufactured city skyline. Sitting there, I had this overwhelming feeling of "I don't want this. I need this.". This feeling never left, which is when I began brainstorming my own designs. Throughout the 2020 pandemic, I refined a design based on the city I now call home. Dallas, Texas."

He became a Senior Consultant at Two Roads Consulting in September 2022. Prior to that, he joined Bell Flight in 2017 and was with them until August this year. In his Netflix bio, Dakota shared that he was ready to "do this" with his life partner. He also added that he is looking for a love like the one his parents have shared for the past 40 years.

He added that his best qualities as a partner were his selflessness, drive and welcoming personality. He shared,

"I'm looking for someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously."

Dakota has close to 1000 followers on his Instagram profile. His posts are mostly about his travels, his time with friends, and his business. Dakota's posts also include photos from all the parties and outings he attends with his friends.

The first four episodes of Love is Blind season 3 are available to binge watch only on Netflix. The previous two seasons and episodes of the famed series are also available on the streaming giant.

