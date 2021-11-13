What is Dame Barbara Windsor's net worth? Late actress' fortune explored as she leaves £4.6 million to her husband

Dame Barbara Windsor was a British actress who passed away at the age of 83 on December 10, 2020. She was also a voice actress who had a net worth of $13 million at the time of her death, and had reportedly left a sum of £4.3 million to her husband by writing it in her will.

Windsor, known for her acting as Peggy Mitchell on EastEnders on BBC One, originally appeared on the series from 1994 to 2010. She returned to the series from 2013 to 2016.

Alexander @ATGBrokers Barbara Windsor left millions to husband as well as money to seven charitieson 12. November 2021 at 00:13 Dame jameslion.com/archives/49685… Barbara Windsor left millions to husband as well as money to seven charitieson 12. November 2021 at 00:13 Dame jameslion.com/archives/49685…

The actress also received the award for Best Actress at the British Soap Awards in 1999, the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009, and the Tony Award in 1965 for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Windsor was known for the 'Carry On' film series, and had also appeared in 'Oh, What a Lovely War!, Twang!', and the musical 'Come Spy With Me'.

Other prominent films of Dame include 'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Alice in Wonderland'.

According to celebrity net worth, the late actress, Dame Barbara Windsor, is estimated to have left £4.3 million

Dame Barbara Windsor is estimated to have left a large portion of her money, estimated to be around £4.6 million.

She has also left a company which she had owned worth £1 million to her husband Scott Mitchell, in her will. She had also shared a sum of £1000 each to seven different health charities.

Windsor leaves her husband a company worth £1million (Image via Getty)

The actress, Anna Karen, who played Barbara's character Peggy Mitchell's sister, Aunt Sal, also has acquired a sum of £1,000.

Dame Barbara's sister-in-law Marsha Alexander and her husband Laurence have also acquired £5,000 according to sources.

Cousins Leslie Larsen and Julie Elliot have both received £2,000 each.

John @Ducati_John1 @RossKemp @ITV Sending lots of love to Barbara and Scott. I’m a huge Carry On fan. @RossKemp @ITV Sending lots of love to Barbara and Scott. I’m a huge Carry On fan.

Ross Kemp @RossKemp My friends Dame Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell were the inspiration behind tonight’s Living with Dementia. Their experience was the start of this documentary & sadly, as you’ll see, there are many others also living with this disease or caring for those who have it. @itv 7.30 My friends Dame Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell were the inspiration behind tonight’s Living with Dementia. Their experience was the start of this documentary & sadly, as you’ll see, there are many others also living with this disease or caring for those who have it. @itv 7.30 https://t.co/pFBaQFB54r

Colin Payn @ColinPayn We will remember them - Dame Barbara Windsor We will remember them - Dame Barbara Windsor https://t.co/r2aPnG2DRS

A look into Dame Barbara's married life

Dame Barbara's first marriage was to Ronnie Knight in 1964 and was divorced in 1985. She later married actor Stephen Hollings in 1986 and divorced in 1995. Her last and final marriage was to former actor and recruitment consultant Scott Mitchell in 2000.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dame and Scott were together until her death in 2020. Windsor had also published an autobiography titled 'All of Me'.

Edited by R. Elahi