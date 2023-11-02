What did Daniel Ramos-Aviles do? Incident explored as Miami Dade police officer arrested over alleged crimes against children

On October 30, 2023, 40-year-old Daniel Ramos-Aviles, a Miami-Dade police officer, was apprehended on a warrant for reportedly molesting three children.

According to the arrest report, following the arrest, Daniel was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Facility without incident.

Daniel Ramos-Aviles faces seven counts, which include three counts of s*xual battery on a minor, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 years of age, and two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child under 16 years of age.

Daniel Ramos-Aviles was related to all 3 victims

WSVN reported that according to an attorney for the victims, one of the alleged victims happens to be Daniel Ramos-Aviles' own child, while the other two are allegedly his stepdaughter and his niece.

According to the report by WSVN, on a Zoom call in the courtroom, the attorney said:

"If someone in his position is capable of doing this to his own 6-year-old child, what else is he capable of?"

Maimi Herald reported that as per the October 30 'probable cause affidavit' written by Miami-Dade police Special Victims Bureau Detective Angelina Lubin, Daniel's latest victim is six years old. The other two victims, who are now in their teenage, accused him of s*xually abusing them when they were around the same age.

Following the incident, the Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement which read:

"The privilege to be a law enforcement officer means the oath we took and the badge we wear represent integrity, trust and the honor to be protectors and peacekeepers of our community. I am appalled to know that as a result of an investigation, detectives from our Special Victims Bureau arrested a member of this agency. The Miami Dade Police Department will not tolerate this behavior and as is customary, the department will assist and cooperate with the judicial process."

According to the report by Maimi Herald, the police department mentioned that Daniel Ramos-Aviles was dismissed from duty with pay, which will be altered to without pay once he is formally charged.

Daniel Ramos-Aviles was ordered by the judge to surrender any firearms

WPLG reported that the attorney for the victims requested the judge for a stay-away order. He said:

"He (Daniel Ramos-Aviles) went back to the house where the victims and the witness lived, retrieved an AR-15 and three handguns. Everyone is deathly afraid of this individual given his line of work and his military background what he would do with these allegations."

According to the report by WPLG, in bond court, Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer ordered Daniel not to contact the three victims and to keep at least 500 feet away from their homes and workplaces.

WSVN reported that in the court, Judge Glazer told Daniel:

"If you go to the victim's home without police present or if you stay there, you will be arrested. Do you understand the stay-away order, sir?"

Judge Glazer also ordered Daniel to surrender any firearms, ammunition, and concealed weapons, as well as restricted him from consuming any drugs.

According to the report by WPLG, Judge Glazer can return to the residence within 48 hours of being released from jail, but only under police supervision.

Daniel Ramos-Aviles, who has reportedly been with the Miami-Dade Police Department for almost a decade, is being held in jail without bond.