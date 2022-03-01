What is Danny Zzzz's real name? America’s Got Talent: Extreme contestant was once a laborer and tattoo artist

NBC’s unimaginable America’s Got Talent: Extreme has featured jaw-dropping performances since its premiere. Every week, the show introduces viewers to incredible talents best in their respective fields.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Danny Zzzz, who has appeared on several reality shows and amazed people with his unbelievable talent.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme feature acts that cannot fit in a confined theater. The show is a spin-off after America’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Simon Conwell, Nikki Bell, and Travis Pastrana are the judges on the show along with Terry Crews as the host.

Who is Danny Zzzz in America’s Got Talent: Extreme?

Known as Danny Zzzz, Daniel Paulin is famous as a hypnotist, illusionist, and mentalist. Danny claims that his magical talent has less to do with magic and more with hard work and determination.

The magician has not had an easy life since his teenage years. Suffering the adversity of a broken home, Danny was left fending for himself. He knew that he had to do something to support his life.

So he did various chores in the beginning. He worked as a laborer, then as a musician, and eventually as a renowned tattoo artist. He also successfully owns a group of tattoo shops. But later, he also worked as a producer and an on-air host.

But the illusionist always had a knack for magic and a fascination with the power of the subconscious mind. His passion-fuelled career choices has resulted in what he is doing presently.

The magic man has performed at various shows like Chris Angel’s Phenomena series. He also earned a deal on Dragon’s Den, wowed audiences from Disney World to Las Vegas, and, completed a death-defying escape on Italy’s nationally televised Tu Si Que Vales talent show.

Having performed in over 4000 shows across North America, Danny intends to spread a positive message of overcoming fear and adversity by believing in oneself amongst individual and family audiences.

Daniel Paulin a.k.a Danny Zzzz is now all set to work his magic on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, which will premiere on Monday, February 28 at 8.00 pm ET.

