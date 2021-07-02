"What about David Dobrik and Jake Paul?": Tana Mongeau's tweet backfires after she claims she is no longer friends with "predators and abusers"

YouTuber Tana Mongeau is being exposed for her hypocritical behavior. She tweeted that she refuses to be friends with influencers who are "predators and abusers." Fans then called her out for being friends with David Dobrik and supporting her ex, Jake Paul, despite their alleged predatory behavior.

you’re following Shane Dawson, Jake Paul, and David Dobrik… — Krystal (정수정) (@SooJungForever) July 2, 2021

In an explosive scandal, YouTuber David Dobrik lost several followers after former VlogSquad member Durte Dom allegedly raped a woman while David was filming a video for a YouTube channel. David then posted an apology on his channel and took a hiatus.

Ur literally friends with David and still desperately go after him — Rostitoasti (@rostitoasti) July 2, 2021

The YouTuber was also exposed for making offensive jokes towards former VlogSquad member Seth Francois. After taking a long hiatus, the YouTuber is back on YouTube, posting videos on his channel.

not tana saying this when she still hangs out and defends david dobrik🌚just be quiet — pp🥺🥳🥵💫🦋🦋 (@420nparis) July 2, 2021

Fans suspect he was hanging out with Tana Mongeau to reclaim popularity. Tana posted a TikTok of David and her together on her birthday dancing to a song, which she immediately deleted.

Tana Mongeau supports Jake Paul through Sexual Assualt Allegations

Tana Mongeau’s ex, Jake Paul, was accused of allegedly forcing himself on TikToker Justine Paradise in 2019. She released a video on YouTube in April 2021, narrating the incident. She also claimed that he pulled her out of the blue to a corner and kissed her in front of his friends trying to show off, which the TikToker was comfortable with until he forced himself on her at the Team10 home in Calabasas.

Jake Paul fired back and denied the allegations through his attorney Daniel E. Gardenswartz and even threatened to take legal action against those trying to defame him.

Wasnt Jake accused of SA tho? — Dustin Hoover (@DHoov2012) July 2, 2021

Tana Mongeau supported Jake Paul through these allegations by liking tweets which stated why the victim might be lying. On the podcast Zane and Heath: Unfiltered, Tana stated that she was in love with him despite having a fake wedding with him. She also tweeted that she was disappointed that she could not attend or congratulate Jake Paul after his fight with Ben Askren in April, 2021. Tana was then blocked on Twitter by Jake.

Image via Getty Images

Fans called her out for obsessively tweeting and posting TikToks about Jake Paul after they broke up three years ago.

Tana Mongeau has handed the title of being a clout chaser by commenting on scandals which she is not part of or by hanging out with famous influencers who have the reputation of being problematic.

After posting the tweet about refusing to be friends with influencers who are predators, fans did not hold back and spammed her comment section with a reality check.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod