What did Derek Glasscock do? Charges explored as Nevada street racer arrested for crash that left two dead

32-year-old Derek Glasscock was taken into custody after his alleged involvement in causing a crash that killed two people. According to Tempe police officers, Glasscock was driving a Ford Mustang and was allegedly part of a street race when the incident took place on November 25, 2023, Saturday.

Authorities further added that officers chased the suspect. However, he reportedly fled from the police just before the alleged crash.

"The Ford Mustang fled from police and a pursuit was not initiated. Shortly after the Ford Mustang fled from police, a cloud of smoke was seen rising into the air," court documents stated as per Fox 10 Phoenix.

The driver, Derek Glasscock admitted that he had consumed alcohol a few hours before the incident took place. He, however, didn't remember a lot of details surrounding the crash.

Court documents stated that he "repeatedly made spontaneous statements indicating he should not have been driving, and that he had been drinking alcohol."

Derek Glasscock allegedly caused a crash that killed Jesse Ruiz and Maria Rangel, who were reportedly in the car with him

The chain of events unfolded at about 1:30 am local time when Tempe authorities suspected that a vehicle was possibly involved in a street race in the Rural Road and Terrace area. As per court documents, the car "crashed on the east side of Rural Road, south of Broadway Road."

Glasscock was allegedly driving at a speed of 100 mph, and the maximum limit was 35 mph. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that when he lost control of his car, the vehicle was moving at a speed of over 150 mph. It then crashed into two palm trees and a power pole.

While Glasscock didn't remember anyone else being in the car with him, police confirmed that Jesse Ruiz and Maria Rangel were in the vehicle during the crash. Both of them reportedly flew out of the car on impact, while Derek Glasscock was stuck inside the car.

First responders declared Jesse Ruiz dead on the site of the crash, while Rangel was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Police also revealed that Rangel and Ruiz were reportedly living together.

Glasscock was booked into the Tempe City Jail after he was discharged from the hospital

Court documents confirmed that after the arrest, Glasscock was charged with two counts of reckless manslaughter. This is a Class 2 Felony and a bond of $20,000 has also been set in his case. If he is released after posting the bond, a number of restrictions will be imposed on Derek Glasscock. The restrictions could include a ban on consuming or possessing alcohol and alcohol monitoring.

Authorities obtained a search warrant when the driver was under medical care, and collected a blood sample for further testing. According to court documents:

"Glasscock admitted to having two whiskey mixed drinks between [10:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.]. Glasscock could not remember leaving Sun Bar, and stated the last thing he remembered was being inside his car after the crash."

It continued:

"Glasscock also did not remember if anyone else was with him in the car, but stated he had met with friends at Sun Bar."

His preliminary hearing has been set for December 5, 2023.