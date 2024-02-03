What is the Disturbia fashion trend? 6 best products to ace the look

The Disturbia fashion trend is a prominent look in the vogue world. The primary concept of the trend is to accentuate goth-core and blend it with punk fashion.

Two fashion enthusiasts, Francis and Helen, initiated their journey in the fashion world in 2003. These fresh fashion and photography graduates wanted to cement the idea of 'Disturb the suburbs', by rejecting contemporary fashion trends.

This trend embraces dark shades, primarily black, navy blue, green, and so on. With serpent embellishments or skull graphics, this fashion trend augments dark and gothic aesthetics.

Some of the best fashion products to ace the Disturbia fashion trend

The UK-based Disturbia brand offers an array of fashion pieces that underscore individuality and reject the mainstream. The brand has garnered an assortment of fashion pieces that might stun fashion enthusiasts to create the Disturbia fashion trend. So, the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked six fashion pieces that can seamlessly underscore the trend.

The Momento Mori Tee Dress

The Checkmate Dress

The Rosamud Dress

The Slither Embroidered Blazer Dress

The Earth Magick Wrap Dress

The Zarina Long Sleeve Velour Maxi Dress

1) The Momento Mori Tee Dress

To create the Distubia fashion trend, choose the Momento Mori tee dress. The black tee shirt with gray Momento graphics underscores goth-core.

The classic crew neckline with slouchy dropped sleeves makes the dress edgy. One can style this tee dress with skinny leggings or knee-length boots. At the Disturbia website, this piece is available for $40.

2) The Checkmate Dress

The grungy check design is quite notable in the Disturbia fashion trend, underscoring the dark aesthetics. The brand designed these checkmate dresses in dark shades, including red and bottle green.

The dress is knee-length and has a square neckline. The stand-out portion is its back triangle cut out, which augments the modish look. This checkmate dress costs $46 and can be purchased at the store.

3) The Rosamud Dress

The Rosmund dress, one of the best-selling from the brand, seamlessly embraces goth-core. The puffed-up bishop sleeves highlight one of women's fashion's most classic trends while the corset adds elegance.

The dress is made of floral jacquard, a non-stretchable material. On the website, this dress retails for $77.

4) The Slither Embroidered Blazer Dress

Serpentine illustrations always accentuate the dark aesthetics, and this slither embroidered blazer dress takes inspiration from it. while the tailored suit provides a formal allure, the serpent motif underscores the gothic-core, a seamless fashion element to ace the Disturbia fashion trend.

The glossy serpentine motif against the black silhouette looks quite modish. Another prominent modish feature is the crescent-shaped embroidery on the lapel, which showcases the creative prowesses of the brand. One can obtain the piece for $136 from the website.

5) The Earth Magick Wrap Dress

Nowadays, wrap dresses are quite notable fashion elements, and the brand stocked one in hedgewitch print. This mid-length wrap dress also incorporates a belt, which accentuates the bold allure.

The sleeves are shortened while the silhouette is embellished with off-press studs to secure it. One can ace the Disturbia fashion trend with this dress, which costs $75, available at the store.

6) The Zarina Long Sleeve Velour Maxi Dress

The Zarina sleeve velour maxi dress is another addition to the Disturbia fashion trend. It comes in a sumptuous jewel-toned green. This trendy dress is structured with a plunge neckline and long voluminous sleeves.

The snake embellishment at the waist underscores the Disturbia fashion trend. The look is complete with a high slit in the front. This fashion piece is available at the Disruptive store for $94.

Apart from these clothing pieces, the brand also sells various accessories, starting from shoes to jewelry. The Helios choker, Runes layered necklace, tooth earring, and Ankh chai belt are some of the best jewels one might need to underscore the trend. In the footwear section, Bridget buckle boots are one of the notable ones.