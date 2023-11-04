Dolly Parton and Kid Rock recently began trending after Rock was confirmed to be a part of Parton's upcoming film, Rockstar. The collaboration led to some criticism and Parton responded to it in an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter on November 2, 2023. She addressed the concept of the cancel culture and called it "terrible."

The Jolene singer said that everyone made mistakes but not everyone got caught after it. She added that when someone makes a mistake, it also "depends on who they are."

"That's what God is thеrе for. Now, I happеn to bеliеvе in God; I'm a faith-basеd pеrson, so thеrеforе I am ablе to sее it likе that. A lot of pеoplе don't, but еvеn still, еvеrybody dеsеrvеs a sеcond chancе," Parton said.

Dolly Parton added that everyone was innocent until proven guilty and only God is able to forgive anyone guilty. She went on to speak about her collaboration with Kid Rock, saying that it would have happened before. Parton said that the song was about a woman who was romantically linked to a "bad boy" who cheated and mistreated her.

"But like I say, I love everybody. I don't criticize, I don't condone nor condemn. I just accept them. But anyhow, just because I love you don't mean I don't love Kid Rock in that God way," she noted.

Dolly Parton and Kid Rock's collaboration received negative feedback from the public

Dolly Parton was among those nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Whiskey Riff revealed that she rejected the honor initially and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame responded by saying that she cannot withdraw anymore.

She then decided to release an album of 30 songs by collaborating with the artists who performed with her during the Hall of Fame ceremony. Kid Rock's name was also included among the artists for a single titled Either Or.

The news received a negative response on social media since Rock has been involved in multiple controversies over the years. Netizens also demanded Parton to remove Rock's single from the album.

They spoke about Rock's viral video which was shared after Bud Light collaborated with social media star Dylan Mulvaney. Dylan revealed through Instagram in April this year that she received a beer can from the company as part of the celebration of her gender transition.

As a response to the post, Rock said that he won't drink Bud Light anymore and shared a video where he was showing his back to the camera. He had a rifle in his hand and was about to fire shots at a few Bud Light cases.

Netizens also mentioned the time when Kid Rock spoke against the Covid-19 vaccine and Dolly Parton donated millions to Vanderbilt University to help in the development of the vaccine.

Dolly Parton confirmеd thе rеlеasе datе of Rockstar during a prеss rеlеasе in May 2023, saying that shе is еxcitеd to prеsеnt it to hеr fans. The album will be rеlеasеd on November 17, 2023, and has a total of 30 singlеs.