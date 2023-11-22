What did Donna Kelce say about Taylor Swift? Travis Kelce’s mom regrets answer to awkward question about son’s girlfriend

Donna Kelce spoke about Taylor Swift in an interview with Today in October. Now, almost a month later, she has said that she regretted her initial answers about the pop star and her son Travis Kelce's relationship.

During the interview with Today, Donna responded with an "It was okay," when hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie questioned her about how she felt spending time with Swift at the V.I.P. area during the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, according to Fox News.

At the time, she told the hosts:

"Yeah, it’s, you know, it’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just, another thing that’s amped up my life.'

Now, as per WSJ Magazine, Donna Kelce has said that she regrets not being enthusiastic enough when the interviewers asked her about Swift on the Today show, as per Fox. She looked back on her initial answer and gushed over her son's current relationship in a new interview the magazine.

Donna Kelce told WSJ Magazine that her son is "happier than I've seen him" with Taylor Swift

The 71-year-old Donna Kelce told Today in October that Travis' relationship was still new at the time and that it was "okay" to spend time with Taylor Swift at her son's game, as per People. When the interviewers asked more about the couple, Donna continued:

"It’s his personal life. I’ll talk about my life and when the kids were little when I was with them. They’re men now. And they’ve got their own lives and there isn’t a man alive that’s going to talk to their mom about their personal life, it’s not going to happen."

It was later revealed in the recent WSJ interview that Travis Kelce had immediately called his mother after the Today show to assure her that she did a good job. The National Football League player also complimented the green eyeglasses she wore that day, as per People.

The WSJ interview is for a December/January cover story on Travis Kelce with writer J.R. Moehringer. Donna Kelce told the magazine that the relationship between her son and Taylor Swift was past the "fairly new" stage as she had mentioned earlier.

The mother of two NFL players also expressed that she does feel like she can open up a bit more. Donna added:

"I can tell you this. He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time .... God bless him. He shot for the stars!"

According to Page Six, Travis's brother, Jason Kelce also spoke about him in the cover story, saying:

“He just lives his life with so much joy. He’s always kind of surrounding himself with people who are funny, who have a zest for life; it’s one of the things that defines him."

Travis Kelce also gave his opinion about the relationship with Taylor Swift. He mentioned:

"Everybody knows I’m a family guy. Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

The December/January issue of WSJ Magazine will be released on December 9, 2023, as per People.

