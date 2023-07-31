What did Dr Tanya Roth say about Oppenheimer? Feminist academic trolled online for comments over box office returns

American academic Dr Tanya Roth was slammed online after she made some feminist comments on Christopher Nolan's drama/thriller film, Oppenheimer. On July 21, Roth took to her now-private Twitter handle to criticize the film, stating that no women speak within the first 20 minutes of the film. She also added that after that, within a minute, it shows a s*x scene.

Screenshot of Dr Tanya Roth's since-private tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, she pointed out that the film lacks representation of people of color. As per the media outlet Lad Bible, she wrote:

"To add to this: no people of colour appear for at least 30 minutes, and I believe there are two Black men in the entire movie."

Oppenheimer, which is helmed by Nolan, centers around the life of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known for creating the atomic bomb. The lead character is played by Irish actor Cillian Murphy, and the film also stars Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Rami Malek in key roles.

The film has been called one of Christopher Nolan's best work and also marks the first time that he has directed an intimate scene.

Dr. Tanya Roth's comments about Oppenheimer did not sit right with the netizens

After Dr. Tanya Roth's feminist comments about Christopher Nolan's new film, Oppenheimer went viral, the Internet was furious. Several users slammed the academic for being unaware of the timeline of the events shown in the film and suggested she watch Greta Gerwig's Barbie instead of this "biopic."

Others criticized Dr. Tanya Roth's ideology and said that Nolan did not add additional dialogues and characters to the film to preserve the historical accuracy of the story.

Dr. Tanya Roth defended her comments on Oppenheimer

As per Lad Bible, from her since-private Twitter handle, Dr. Tanya Roth defended her comments after facing severe backlash over her comments. She wrote:

"It’s beautiful to watch, I’ll give it that. But I think the narrative structure is too complex. Also, there are at least 2 scenes in which you see Florence Pugh topless, one of which is a s*x scene."

Speaking about directing an intimate scene in the film, Christopher Nolan said he was "nervous" about his approach. In an interview with Insider, he said:

"Any time you're challenging yourself to work in areas you haven't worked in before, you should be appropriately nervous and appropriately careful and planned and prepared."

He also added why it was important to have an intimate scene in the film, stating it explores the relationship between Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy's character.

"It felt very important to understand their relationship and to really see inside it and understand what made it tick without being coy or allusive about it, but to try to be intimate, to try and be in there with him and fully understand the relationship that was so important to him."

Oppenheimer is currently running in theaters worldwide.