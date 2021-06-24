What did Drake Bell do? Charges explained as "Drake and Josh" star pleads guilty to attempted endangering of children

Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges during a trial that was held on June 23rd. The star has lost many fans due to his allegations.

34-year-old Drake Bell is an American actor and singer best known for his role as Drake Parker in Nickelodeon's "Drake and Josh." As his career was failing in the United States, he decided to change his name to Drake Campana and began singing and writing songs in Spanish for his fans in Mexico.

Drake Bell has allegedly been violent towards his ex-girlfriends and reportedly has many charges pinned against him.

Drake Bell pleads guilty

Drake Bell was arrested on June 3rd by Cleveland Police due to charges about an inappropriate occurrence that took place in 2017 between the former, who was 31, and a 15-year-old minor female.

Reports claimed the singer had been exchanging "sexual" social media messages with the minor. He was then freed on a $2,500 bond and was ordered to no longer contact the minor.

On Wednesday morning, June 23rd, Drake Bell appeared at a pretrial hearing in Cuyahoga County via Zoom and pleaded guilty to the felony charge of attempting to endanger children, as well as a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Sentencing for Drake Bell is set to take place on July 12th. He is possibly facing jail time of up to 18 months, as well as a $5,000 felony fine and a $1,000 misdemeanor fine.

Former fans of Drake Bell "feel betrayed"

Twitter users expressed how angry and disappointed they felt with Drake Bell, with some even noting that they felt "betrayed" by his actions.

Given that Drake Bell's massive following stems from his acting career on Nickelodeon, people also became upset when acknowledging that a "Drake and Josh" reboot would likely never happen due to his charges.

Here's what some of his fans had to say:

drake bell facing two years prison time for child endangerment feels like a betrayal of my childhood. i’m angry. — TAHLIA (@tahmorrow) June 24, 2021

If ya'll gonna cancel Drake Bell, best to start with Chris Brown 🙂 who has had accusations, going waaay back. — Lily Scarlet (@LilyScarletqt) June 24, 2021

the more I see Drake Bell in the media , the more I understand why Josh be acting the way he do with him. — Dorothy Zbornak. (@rennotstimpyx) June 24, 2021

@RealSeanSmart How disappointed are that Drake Bell got caught in serious 4K ? — David Griffin (@davidgriffin100) June 24, 2021

Woah Drake Bell going to prison for 2 years for sexual charges. Well my childhood is now ruined…… — gandalfisboss (@GandalfVRC) June 24, 2021

no damn way I was watching these lawyers talking about drake bell's case and one of them was like "he's no champagne papi Ihopeyougotthereference" — PLS RT PINNED TWEET (@CEIIOPHANEHERO) June 24, 2021

now we’re really never getting a drake & josh reboot. thanks u disgusting idiot @DrakeBell — Shelby (@shelbyjohoch) June 24, 2021

Drake Bell is a whole pedophile, and had been working with Dan Schneider like— — shaniya 🌿 (@warflashback_) June 24, 2021

Also Drake Bell is a fucking pedophile... — Bichu A Baby (@antiii_youuu) June 24, 2021

Drake Bell is set to appear in court on July 12th to receive his sentencing, with many predicting it to be a two-year jail time.

