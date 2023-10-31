What did Elon Musk say about the term cisgender? Viral tweet sparks barrage of reactions

American business magnate Elon Musk sparked a barrage of reactions from the internet after he called the term "cisgender" a heterose*ual slur. On October 31, the 52-year-old personality took to his X handle and called out people who use the word "cis." He said:

"The word “cis” is a heterose*ual slur. Shame on anyone who uses it."

The word cisgender is not a slur, and it has nothing to do with heterose*uality. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, cisgender is "a person whose gender matches the body they were born with." It is derived from the word "cis" which means "on this side of" as opposed to the prefix "trans" which means "across from" or "on the other side of."

Elon Musk, who is known for being outspoken and expressive about hir thoughts, did not impress netizens with his controversial comments.

X users react to Elon Musk's controversial statement on the term "cisgender"

After Elon Musk made the controversial post shaming people who use the word "cisgender" went viral, X users were divided. Several users slammed the business mogul for not knowing what the term means and defined it for him in the comments section. Others mocked him and unnecessarily commented "cis" to annoy him.

This is not the first time that Elon Musk commented on the usage of the term "cisgender." Back in June 2023, the Tesla CEO warned people who used "cis" and "cisgender" and harassed others, that they would receive a temporary suspension from the platform.

The warning was issued in response to a Twitter user's complaint that others had dubbed him "cis."

As of writing, Elon Musk has not replied to the backlash received over his controversial X post.