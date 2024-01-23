What did Enda Feeney do? Student hush money scandal explored as Trinity Catholic High School teacher banned from teaching

Enda Feeney was a former teacher at Trinity Catholic High School who allegedly asked a pupil if she was “still a virgin” and bought her silence with £500 when she threatened to expose him. This alleged incident led to the biology teacher’s suspension from the school in March 2021 after rumors spread like wildfire that he had been “asking for nude pictures.”

New information came to light when the Teaching Regulation Authority, on January 15, 2024, released documents about Feeney’s two-day professional conduct panel held in December 2023. Sarah Buxcey, the decision maker on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education, ruled that Enda Feeney was banned from teaching indefinitely and cannot apply to restore his teaching eligibility.

Enda Feeney banned from teaching due to misconduct with student (Image via @stop1984/X)

Enda Feeney was a teacher at Trinity Catholic High School from 1987

Enda Feeney's tenure at Trinity Catholic High School in Essex extended for over three decades. His suspension in 2021 was due to severe allegations of misconduct with a student referred to as Pupil A.

According to Metro, Pupil A alleged that the teacher sent her messages asking if they would "be up for cuddles and kisses" and if she was "still a virgin." When the student asked what they would do if they met, he allegedly said:

"I like you so it would be pretty much up to what you wanted."

His other messages to the teenage student reportedly included asking her if she would "ever consider having a fling" with him and asking:

"Any chance of sending me a pic – doesn’t have to be naughty [wink emoji]."

Enda Feeney allegedly asked the student to send photos (Image via @elliotdeady/X)

According to the Echo, the student alleged that she was contacted anonymously online by "some random sugar daddy." However, she later deduced that it was Feeney due to his picture and voice recordings on his profile.

According to the panel documents, Feeney admitted that he downloaded an app "out of curiosity" and "put some likes" on some of the student's videos. He continued:

“She wanted to know who I was and after some exchange of text happened she asked how old I was and I said 54 and she asked if I wanted to be her sugar daddy and I must have agreed and she said she would send me naughty pictures for £20. And I don’t know I must have been possessed."

The student allegedly used this as an opportunity to blackmail him, saying that if he didn't give her £3,000 by the end of the month, she would send screenshots of his messages to the school. They bargained and reached a final settlement of £500. Feeney told the panel:

“I thought my life was over… after an exchange we agreed on £500.”

He also admitted to meeting the student outside of school to give her the money.

The panel found Enda Feeney's actions to be "s*xually motivated"

The panel concluded that Feeney's actions were in a "s*xually motivated manner" with "conduct that lacked integrity." Sarah Buxcey further stated:

"In this case, factors mean that allowing a review period is not sufficient to achieve the aim of maintaining public confidence in the profession. These elements are the seriousness of the findings involving s*xual motivated conduct with a pupil."

Documents about Enda Feeney's two-day hearing in December 2023 (Image via @crochetjenny/X)

According to the Echo, Enda Feeney was indefinitely banned from teaching at any school, sixth-form college, relevant youth accommodation, or children’s home in England.