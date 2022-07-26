What is Eragon about? Fans rejoice as IP reportedly gets TV series adaptation at Disney+

Fans of Eragon rejoice as the New York Times best-selling book is being adapted into a television series. Novels that have been adapted into movies or series have both conquered the box office as well as satisfied fans and critics. Frank Herbert’s magnum opus Dune was adapted into a cinematic masterpiece in 2021, George R. R Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire was made into Television’s biggest series Game of Thrones, and J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings was adapted into a big screen trilogy that went on to win a total of 11 Academy Awards.

Novels, especially in the fantasy genre, with their compelling characters, rich worlds, thought-provoking themes, and fascinating plots are the golden ticket to building a franchise. Once adapted for the big screen along with a visionary showrunner and enough budget, the story can reach a wider audience and create history. Disney plus has struck gold with Eragon after its acquisition of 20th Century Fox and has decided to reap the benefits after some time.

Entertainment website Variety revealed that House of Mouse is adapting The Inheritance Cycle into a series for Disney Plus. After a botched adaptation by Fox in 2006, fans can finally dream of their favorite Dragon Rider taking flight among the clouds.

Eragon fans are thrilled to learn that series writer Christopher Paolini will also be the co-writer

LetsOTT Global @LetsOTT Live action’Eragon’ series in the works at Disney+ Live action’Eragon’ series in the works at Disney+ https://t.co/BnMn342bDq

According to the Variety report, Eragon is in “early development,” and neither Disney+ nor Paolini have said anything official about it yet. According to the publication's sources, Paolini himself will be attached to the project as a co-writer.

The series will be co-produced by Bert Salke in association with his production house, Co-Lab 21.

The rights to the books were previously with Fox as the studio made a mediocre adaptation starring Ed Speelers, Jeremy Irons, Rachel Weisz, John Malkovich and Garett Hedlund. After Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Paolini and fans urged the studio to reboot the fan-favorite franchise as #RebootEragon started trending on Twitter. It seems that fans have what they wanted.

‎⎊Captim⎊ @irvnstark no but i have been begging for years to get a faithful Eragon adaptation with Christopher Paolini involved and now we might actually and finally be getting it. no but i have been begging for years to get a faithful Eragon adaptation with Christopher Paolini involved and now we might actually and finally be getting it. https://t.co/HBZwRofgzf

If adapted, the book would be joining Disney's latest venture of adapting YA book series, with Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson adaptation currently in the works.

More about the book and Christopher Paolini

What also makes me happy is Disney is allowing authors being involved with the series as writer & showrunner. First Percy Jackson with Rick Riodan and now Eragon with Christopher Paolini, this is a dream come true! I'm so grateful that #Eragon is getting the Disney+ treatment!What also makes me happy is Disney is allowing authors being involved with the series as writer & showrunner. First Percy Jackson with Rick Riodan and now Eragon with Christopher Paolini, this is a dream come true! I'm so grateful that #Eragon is getting the Disney+ treatment! What also makes me happy is Disney is allowing authors being involved with the series as writer & showrunner. First Percy Jackson with Rick Riodan and now Eragon with Christopher Paolini, this is a dream come true! https://t.co/HP6cIbwzqg

Self-published by Paolini in 2002 when he was just fifteen, Eragon became a New York Times best seller. Paolini later followed with Eldest in 2005 which was also a New York Times bestseller and Brisingr in 2008. Originally envisioned as a trilogy, Paolini later released Inheritance in 2011 to complete The Inheritance Cycle. The tetralogy book series saw a total sales of 41 million copies.

The series follows a young boy named Eragon, a farmhand living with his uncle and cousin. The story kicks off when he finds a mysterious blue rock in the mountains. His life changes when he realizes that the rock is a Dragon egg when a Dragon hatches out of it. Named Saphira, the dragon telepathically communicates with Eragon as it forms a special bond with him, ultimately becoming a Dragon Rider.

The story takes place in the lands of Alagaësia ruled by the evil King Galbatorix who was previously a Dragon Rider, a group that was responsible for keeping peace in Alagaësia but soon became insane after the death of his Dragon. He was responsible for killing other dragons and their riders.

Since dragons are rare in the present Alagaësia, Eragon finds himself on an adventure to protect his dragon and defeat the tyrannical overlord Galbatorix. In his journey, he makes new friends and battles formidable enemies. The novel has epic mid-air battles and chases, a gut-wrenching mystery, and characters who will forever make a place in the hearts of the readers.

