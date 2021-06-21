Create
#EragonRemake trends worldwide as Christopher Paolini leads fans in demanding a series from Disney+ 

'Eragon' Remake Campaign Poster Concept. Image via: Arcena Headquarters (Twitter Storm Page)
Abhirup Sengupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 2021-06-21T01:04:38+05:30

On June 20th, the creator of Eragon, Christopher Paolini, urged fans to roar and trend the hashtag ‘#EragonRemake’ to get Disney to remake it. Eragon is the first book in the series "The Inheritance Cycle," by Paolini. The author shared a Tweet storm campaign details and guide page for Eragon remake.

The book series is popular, with over 33 million combined sales. The first two books in the series, Eragon and Brisingr, were New York Times Bestsellers. Paolini’s Eragon was first adapted into a film by 20th Century Fox in 2006, which starred Ed Speelers (Outlander), Jeremy Irons (Justice League) and Garett Hedlund (of Tron: Legacy).

The underwhelming adaptation, Eragon (2006). Image via: 20th Century Fox / Disney
The underwhelming adaptation, Eragon (2006). Image via: 20th Century Fox / Disney

The film had mediocre box-office performance, and the series promised by the studio was axed. Eragon garnered just shy of over $250 Million from its $100 Million+ budget.

Fans of the series have since been campaigning and asking whether Disney will be rebooting it. The campaign found new momentum on social media and Reddit, especially after Disney acquired Fox in March 2019.

Eragon reboot campaign by Shurtugal.com in 2015. Image via: Change.org
Eragon reboot campaign by Shurtugal.com in 2015. Image via: Change.org

Several fans of the book series, ‘Eragon’, tweeted at Disney to reboot the IP.

After Paolini’s call to fans towards an ‘Eragon’ remake, ‘#Eragon Remake’ trended worldwide.

Concept Poster of Eragon series on Disney+. Image via: twitter.com/DavidBallin1
Concept Poster of Eragon series on Disney+. Image via: twitter.com/DavidBallin1

Rumors of the Eragon series in the works for Disney Plus got more steam after Streaming Buffer spotted that Eragon (2006) was mistakenly linked as a series on the platform.

Why is the ‘Inheritance Cycle’ perfect for Disney +?

Four books of
Four books of 'The Inheritence Cycle.' Image via: John Jude Palencar

Since 2010s, Game of Thrones has showcased the audience's general love for fantasy. With the popularity of Narnia, the Hobbit, and Hunger Games, the love for fantasy content has been well-proven.

Further, the genre is still relevant if done well. The popularity of fantasy content has not declined. This is proven by the success of recent shows like Netflix’s The Witcher (2019) as well as Shadow and Bones (2021), followed by BBC’s His Dark Materials (2019).

Netflix
Netflix's most popular fantasy series, 'The Witcher' and 'Shadow and Bones.' Image via: Netflix

Netflix is also planning to further adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher into multiple seasons spanning beyond three, along with a movie and spin-off in the works. Furthermore, the streaming giant will also be bringing ‘Assassin’s Creed’ into a series, as well as Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’ graphic Novel is also being adapted to a series.

Netflix’s dominance in the streaming war is still hard to match with the emergence of other streaming players. However, capitalizing on the vast IP library of Disney combined with Fox will give Disney+ a much-needed boost to go “toe to toe” with the industry-leading goliath Netflix.

