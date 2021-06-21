EragonRemake trends worldwide as Christopher Paolini leads fans in demanding a series from Disney+ 

On June 20th, the creator of Eragon, Christopher Paolini, urged fans to roar and trend the hashtag ‘#EragonRemake’ to get Disney to remake it. Eragon is the first book in the series "The Inheritance Cycle," by Paolini. The author shared a Tweet storm campaign details and guide page for Eragon remake.

Bring the thunder Alagaësians! Let @Disney hear you roar! Use the hashtag #EragonRemake, mention @Disney in the body of the tweet, and let them know we want to see a proper Eragon adaptation!

More info here: https://t.co/smmYs9ufPY

Music by @dnbnumbra pic.twitter.com/igAv0SeMX1 — Christopher Paolini (@paolini) June 20, 2021

The book series is popular, with over 33 million combined sales. The first two books in the series, Eragon and Brisingr, were New York Times Bestsellers. Paolini’s Eragon was first adapted into a film by 20th Century Fox in 2006, which starred Ed Speelers (Outlander), Jeremy Irons (Justice League) and Garett Hedlund (of Tron: Legacy).

The underwhelming adaptation, Eragon (2006). Image via: 20th Century Fox / Disney

The film had mediocre box-office performance, and the series promised by the studio was axed. Eragon garnered just shy of over $250 Million from its $100 Million+ budget.

Fans of the series have since been campaigning and asking whether Disney will be rebooting it. The campaign found new momentum on social media and Reddit, especially after Disney acquired Fox in March 2019.

Eragon reboot campaign by Shurtugal.com in 2015. Image via: Change.org

Several fans of the book series, ‘Eragon’, tweeted at Disney to reboot the IP.

After Paolini’s call to fans towards an ‘Eragon’ remake, ‘#Eragon Remake’ trended worldwide.

The Inheritance Cycle was my childhood obsession! @Disney

Do the #EragonRemake and an army will watch!@paolini pic.twitter.com/XqpxhbQJnR — Medieval Florida Man (@dragonheart459) June 20, 2021

PICTURE THIS: It's 2023, a cold winters night, and you're about to watch the best show you've ever seen because @Disney decided to do the #EragonRemake pic.twitter.com/T7CMh1mDKB — David Ballin (@DavidBallin1) June 20, 2021

Woo-hoo! We're already trending! Get those numbers up, folks! Let's show them the power of this fully operational fandom! Ahahaha! #EragonRemake @Disney https://t.co/lC5ZYEDzTi — Christopher Paolini (@paolini) June 20, 2021

if @Disney comes through and does make a remake: whats everyone’s thoughts on what type of remake they would like it to be? (e.g: movie or series. live action or animated. etc etc) #EragonRemake pic.twitter.com/fmokiIHmzP — Anabelle (@ppaac7) June 20, 2021

The inheritance cycle/Eragon has every component of a good series i can think of and YOU, @Disney have the rights to make it! #EragonRemake pic.twitter.com/MPFccoKFPD — Anabelle (@ppaac7) June 20, 2021

#EragonRemake! The amount of commitment and love in the community that @paolini has created is amazing. I am so proud of what we are accomplishing. @Disney this is something that needs to happen! It's hard to put into words what this series means to a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/E1QxyCm2BV — Garrett Sorenson (@_GarrettSky_) June 20, 2021

My favorite book ever is in dire need for a proper on-screen adaptation.@Disney owns the filming rights.



Let's get this trending so they know we Alagaäsians are there, we are many and we want an adaptation!#EragonRemake pic.twitter.com/WGIyRDEY1z — Daniel Eckert (@DanielEcker2000) June 20, 2021

Concept Poster of Eragon series on Disney+. Image via: twitter.com/DavidBallin1

Rumors of the Eragon series in the works for Disney Plus got more steam after Streaming Buffer spotted that Eragon (2006) was mistakenly linked as a series on the platform.

Why is the ‘Inheritance Cycle’ perfect for Disney +?

Four books of 'The Inheritence Cycle.' Image via: John Jude Palencar

Since 2010s, Game of Thrones has showcased the audience's general love for fantasy. With the popularity of Narnia, the Hobbit, and Hunger Games, the love for fantasy content has been well-proven.

Further, the genre is still relevant if done well. The popularity of fantasy content has not declined. This is proven by the success of recent shows like Netflix’s The Witcher (2019) as well as Shadow and Bones (2021), followed by BBC’s His Dark Materials (2019).

Netflix's most popular fantasy series, 'The Witcher' and 'Shadow and Bones.' Image via: Netflix

Netflix is also planning to further adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher into multiple seasons spanning beyond three, along with a movie and spin-off in the works. Furthermore, the streaming giant will also be bringing ‘Assassin’s Creed’ into a series, as well as Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’ graphic Novel is also being adapted to a series.

Netflix’s dominance in the streaming war is still hard to match with the emergence of other streaming players. However, capitalizing on the vast IP library of Disney combined with Fox will give Disney+ a much-needed boost to go “toe to toe” with the industry-leading goliath Netflix.

