What is Eric Braeden's net worth? Interesting facts about The Young and the Restless star explored

Eric Braeden, an established German-born actor, has made an ever-lasting impact on the field of entertainment, particularly with his legendary depiction of Victor Newman in the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless.

The Emmy Award-winning actor was born on April 3, 1941, in Bredenbek, Germany, and his journey from modest beginnings to global fame shows his undying love for acting.

Eric Braeden is one of the highest-paid actors in the soap opera genre, earning a reported annual salary of $1.5 million for portraying Victor Newman, as per Equity Atlas.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $20 million, which he acquired through engaging performances and his commitment to the craft of acting.

Some lesser known facts about actor Eric Braeden

Braeden's actual name is Hans-Jörg Gudegast, and he grew up in Kiel, Germany, during World War II. When he moved to the USA to pursue acting, he modified his name to Eric Braeden. He kick-started his acting career in the late 1960s, when he portrayed Nazi officer Hans Gudegast in the series The Rat Patrol (1966-68).

Since 1980, he has been playing Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless. As per his biography on CBS's website, Eric is an avid sportsman as he plays tennis, soccer, and does weight lifting and boxing.

Braeden is the brother-in-law of veteran actors, Bob Crane and Sigrid Valdis. He ended up being a naturalized citizen while attending college. As reported by IMDb, the president of Germany bestowed him with the Federal Medal of Honor for the work he did to foster a positive and realistic image of Germans in the United States.

What other notable roles has Eric Braeden played in his career?

Eric Braeden, a recipient of People’s Choice Award, has appeared in numerous films and television shows. In addition to his iconic role as Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, Braeden has appeared in popular international projects. Some of his notable film credits are:

100 Rifles

Morituri

Escape From the Planet Of The Apes

The Man Who Came Back

Titanic

Colossus: The Forbin Project

Braeden has proved his acting mettle by performing versatile roles during his six-decade-long career. Besides films, Braeden has appeared in several television programs, which include:

Diagnosis Murder (1995)

The Nanny (1994)

Jackie Collins' Lucky/Chances (1990)

CHiPs (1979)

Kojak (1977)

Mission: Impossible (1966 - 1973)

Wonder Woman (1975)

Braeden has bagged four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, in 1990, 1997, 1999, and 2000.

Eric Braeden's philanthropic endeavors

Apart from being an actor, Braeden is actively involved in many humanitarian initiatives. He backs many charitable groups, such as the American Red Cross, the Alzheimer's Association, and helps organizations that are entirely devoted to improving the well-being and education of kids, as reported by Equity Atlas.

Eric Braeden is now 82 years old. His incredible performances on-screen, especially in CBS' top-rated soap opera The Young and the Restless, will always be etched in viewers' minds.