What is Eric Carmen's net worth in 2024? Details explored as The Raspberries Frontman passes away at 74

Eric Carmen was one of the most popular pop-rock artists during the 1970s and the 1980s. He was propelled to fame as a member of the band Raspberries and went on to have a successful solo career.

Eric Carmen passed away in his sleep over the weekend as stated by his wife on his website. The singer-songwriter was 74 at the time of his death although the cause of his demise has not yet been made public.

His wife wrote the following on his website, announcing the news of his passing:

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss"

Eric Carmen enjoyed a successful music career and earned a considerable amount through his music sales. The pop-rock pioneer leaves behind a net worth of $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Late Raspberries frontman, Eric Carmen's Net Worth in 2024

Eric Carmen created some memorable pop-rock hits over the years. His song, Hungry Eyes gained massive popularity after being featured in the cult classic film Dirty Dancing. Also featured in the popular film Bridget Jones's Diary, his song All By Myself remains his most popular number ever. The song gained widespread acclaim when it was covered by Canadian singer Celine Dion and became an iconic hit.

Carmen started his career in music by forming the band Raspberries in the late 1960s. He commenced his solo career after the breakup of the Raspberries in 1975 and enjoyed a successful solo career too. Eric Carmen accumulated the majority of his net worth through music sales and live shows, with his net worth in 2024 estimated to be around $10 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

The singer, who was born in Ohio, joined Wally Bryson, Jim Bonfanti, and other band members in the early 1970s to form the Raspberries. Dave Smalley eventually joined the group after John Aleksic left.

Their eponymous first album was published in 1972. Some of the tracks, like Go All The Way, which later featured on the 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack, were initially banned by the BBC in the UK due to their sexually suggestive lyrics.

Carmen started a solo career when the band disbanded in 1975 after four albums together. He found success as a songwriter with songs including Almost Paradise, which appeared on the Footloose soundtrack, Never Gonna Fall in Love Again, and Make Me Lose Control. Apart from his work as a solo artist, he lent his songwriting and composing prowess to industry greats such as Shaun Cassidy, Olivia Newton-John, Celine Dion, and Diana Ross, among others.

Carmen reunited the band with original Raspberries members Dave Smalley, Wally Bryson, and Jim Bonfanti in 2004 in preparation for a run of sold-out live shows around the country. During that tour, the Raspberries captured their hits live on an album at The House of Blues on Hollywood's Sunset Strip. The CD and show were well-received by critics.

Eric Carmen was one of the greatest influences in the pop-rock genre and his demise is a great loss to the music industry.