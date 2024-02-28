What is Eric Clapton's net worth in 2024? Details explored as ex-wife Pattie Boyd gets ready to sell love letters from old love triangle

Eric Clapton's ex-wife, Pattie Boyd, has recently put up a collection of memorabilia up for auction at Christie's auction house. One of the most intriguing parts of the collection is a set of letters between Pattie Boyd and Eric Clapton and also between Boyd and George Harrison.

She was married to both the rock stars at different points in her life and the letters reveal details about the infamous love triangle between Boyd, Clapton, and Harrison.

While Boyd's auction is set to earn her a considerable amount of money, Eric Clapton is one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. Clapton has a massive net worth of $470 million, as per Forbes.

Eric Clapton's Net Worth Explored

Eric Clapton has a net worth of $470 million according to Forbes magazine. His massive net worth is attributed to his decades-long music career as one of the most renowned musicians in the world.

Clapton has enjoyed a long career, starting professionally with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band, The Yardbirds. He played with The Yardbirds from 1963 till 1965. He joined the band Cream in 1966, where he produced some of his greatest hits, like White Room and Sunshine of Your Love. He played with other prominent bands in his career like The Dirty Mac and Derek and the Dominoes among others. Clapton also enjoyed a very successful solo career and is currently on a tour across 5 countries with around 23 concerts lined up.

Clapton has sold over 280 million albums across the globe, making him one of the highest-selling musicians ever, which has added a lot to his net worth.

It is estimated by Celebritynetworth.com that Clapton has earned almost $1 billion to date through album sales and music royalties alone. His net worth is also attributed to his earnings as a touring musician. Eric Clapton is still a performing musician and it is estimated that he has earned around $300 million over his career through tours and concerts alone.

Eric Clapton boasts an expensive art collection among other expensive possessions

Clapton lived through the golden era of Rock and Roll and acquired a taste for fine things as he was propelled to immense fame throughout his career. Although the musician is not known for living extravagantly, he certainly loves cars and boasts a collection of more than 50 cars. The guitar legend is also the owner of a £9 million luxury yacht, which he purchased back in 2005.

His most valuable asset, however, is his collection of art. Clapton always had a penchant for art and is known to be one of the greatest art collectors of his era. As per Celebritynetworth, he owns a vast art collection worth over $300 million.

Clapton's love for art translated onto his instruments too. He used to paint on his guitars to give them a personal and artistic touch. One of his best artworks is featured on a 1964 Gibson SG guitar named "The Fool". The guitar was sold at an auction in 2023 for a whopping $1.27 million.