What happened between Eric Clapton, Pattie Boyd, and George Harrison? Details explored as famous ex-lover puts her love letters on sale

English model Pattie Boyd is shining a light on the details of her famous love triangle with guitarist Eric Clapton and Beatles member George Harrison.

In the era of rock and roll during the 1960s and 1970s, the famous model was a muse for Clapton and Harrison, translating into a notorious love triangle. Pattie Boyd has put up a vast collection of her memorabilia for auction, which includes sets of love letters from Eric Clapton and George Harrison.

The sale of her memorabilia will take place at Christie's in London next month, and the items will be available for public viewing from March 15, 2024, to March 21, 2024. The letters from Clapton are deeply revealing and shed light on one of the most infamous love triangles in rock music history.

Pattie Boyd is a famous model and photographer in her own right; however, during the 1960s and 1970s, she was the famous muse of two of the biggest rock stars in history, George Harrison and Eric Clapton. She was married to both at different points in her life.

Boyd married George Harrison in 1966, after they first met on the set of the Beatles movie A Hard Day's Night. She claimed that Harrison wrote the Beatles song Something about her, but he later refuted her claims. As the decade came to an end, Harrison and Clapton started co-writing songs, and by then Clapton had fallen in love with Boyd.

In a conversation with Christie's auction house, Boyd stated that she and Harrison would miss each other when he was away on tours. They would often exchange letters and postcards. One of Harrison's letters to Boyd from the memorabilia collection reads:

"Hope you're OK. I miss you. I'm starving - many grilled cheese sandwiches. Love you."

Eric Clapton was pursuing Pattie Boyd, unbeknownst to Harrison. An excerpt of a letter from 1970 from Clapton to Boyd reads:

"What I wish to ask you is if you still love your husband, or if you have another lover? All these questions are very impertinent I know but if there is still a feeling in your heart for me… you must let me know! Don't telephone! Send a letter... That is much safer."

Pattie Boyd, who thought the letter was from a fan, later realized it was from Eric Clapton as he telephoned her later that day. Several months later, Clapton wrote a letter to her on the title page of a copy of the book Of Mice and Men. A part of the letter reads:

"Why do you hesitate, am I a poor lover, am I ugly; am I too weak, too strong, do you know why? If you want me, take me, I am yours. If you don’t want me, please break the spell that binds me. To cage a wild animal is a sin, to tame him is divine. My love is yours."

In the letter, Clapton referred to Boyd by her nickname, Layla. He later wrote the famous classic rock song Layla based on her. In a conversation with Christie's auction house, Boyd stated that the song flattered her. However, at the same time, she was also worried that Harrison would figure out for whom Clapton composed the song.

However, Boyd and Harrison were going through a rough patch in their marriage at the time. The Beatles were on the verge of breaking apart, and Harrison became dismissive. Although Boyd did not pursue infidelity, it was certainly tempting for her.

When multiple affairs of George Harrison came to light in 1974, Pattie Boyd left him. In a conversation with Christie's auction house, Pattie Boyd said she and Clapton hardly ever saw one another until they reconnected in the middle of the decade. They were married in 1979, with the blessing of Harrison. Clapton composed further songs about her, such as the adoring ballad Wonderful Tonight, which was written about Boyd getting ready for a night out with him.

Pattie Boyd and Eric Clapton eventually split up in 1989 due to his increasing substance abuse issues and numerous extramarital affairs.

The auction includes various other letters from Harrison to Boyd, handwritten lyrics, doodles, and photographs. As per a press release by Christie's, the auction is a cathartic process for Boyd.