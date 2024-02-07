How many albums has Toby Keith sold? Top-grossing music, net worth, and more 

The world is mourning the loss of acclaimed country singer-songwriter Toby Keith who passed away on February 5, 2024. The famous country singer was diagnosed with stomach cancer back in 2021 and has been fighting a battle with it ever since, before succumbing to it.

He was 62 when he passed away and as per reports by CNN he was surrounded by his family during the time of his death. A post made by his family on X (formerly Twitter) reads:

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family, the statement read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The singer had been fighting stomach cancer for three years and even shared updates about his health condition in June 2022. He was very happy to announce a comeback show in December 2023.

Throughout his career, Keith created 19 studio albums apart from hit singles and compilation albums which greatly contributed to a net worth of $400 million that he is leaving behind.

Toby Keith is one of the topmost-selling country artists of all time

Ever since Toby Keith debuted with his self-titled album in 1993, there was no looking back for the country artist. He went on to publish studio albums almost every year since then with a consecutive streak coming between 2005 and 2013.

As per the Universal Music Group Nashville, he has sold over 40,000,000 records (albums and singles) worldwide, including 24,931,000 in the United States. Keith's best-selling album to date is Shock'n Y'all which was released in 2003 and sold over 4 million copies worldwide.

Pull My Chain, his sixth studio album was released in 2001, and that's when Toby truly started to find his sales groove. It became his first album to top the Billboard Top Country Albums chart at number one. After selling two million copies, Pull My Chain became Toby's first album to receive a 2X Platinum certification.

Toby Keith would go on to quadruple that amount on his next two albums. In 2002, Toby released Unleashed, and in 2003, Shock'n Y'all. The Billboard Top Country Albums list saw both albums debut at number one. Each record has received a 4X Platinum certification from the RIAA for sales of over four million copies.

What is Toby Keith's Net Worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the singer has accumulated a net worth of $400 million. As one of the highest-selling country artists of all time (17th as per outsider.com), a majority of his net worth has come from record sales.

Apart from a bustling music career, he also invested wisely in several business ventures. He launched a Mezcal company named Wild Shot which continues to earn profits of up to $100 million a year. He also owned a restaurant called Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill in Oklahoma. Keith also launched a clothing line called TK Steelman.

Coupled with music royalties, brand endorsements, and profitable business ventures, Keith earned a sizable net worth over the years.

Toby Keith was a legend in the country music circuit and his loss is felt deeply by fans.